HERSHEY DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS

News provided by

The Hershey Company

Feb 03, 2022, 07:05 ET

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $0.901 on the Common Stock and $0.819 on the Class B Common Stock.  The dividends were declared February 2, 2022, and are payable March 15, 2022, to stockholders of record February 18, 2022.  It is the 369th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 150th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

SOURCE The Hershey Company

Also from this source

Hershey Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial...

Hershey Announces New Reportable Segments...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics