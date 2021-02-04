Hershey Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results; Provides 2021 Outlook

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced net sales and earnings for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

"2020 was a year of unexpected challenges and hardship, but also one that brought opportunity, resilience and compassion. We are proud to be an important part of comfort and connection in people's lives. Our portfolio of beloved brands remains extremely relevant with consumers, and our dedicated team, advantaged capabilities and operational excellence allowed us to help create many moments of goodness for them during these unprecedented times," said Michele Buck, The Hershey Company President and Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered a strong quarter with continued share gains and volume growth to finish the year. While the impact of key external factors on our business remains uncertain, we have good momentum going into 2021 with visibility into a strong start to the year. We anticipate we will deliver another year of balanced sales and earnings growth in 2021."

Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results Summary1

Consolidated net sales of $2,185.2 million , an increase of 5.7%.

, an increase of 5.7%. Organic, constant currency net sales increased 6.3%.

The impact of divestitures on net sales was a 0.2 point headwind 2 while foreign currency exchange was a 0.4 point headwind.

while foreign currency exchange was a 0.4 point headwind. Reported net income of $291.4 million , or $1.39 per share-diluted, an increase of 41.8%.

, or per share-diluted, an increase of 41.8%. Adjusted earnings per share-diluted of $1.49 , an increase of 16.4%.

1 All comparisons for the fourth quarter of 2020 are with respect to the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019

2 Reflects the 2020 divestitures of KRAVE Pure Foods, Inc. (Krave) and the Scharffen Berger and Dagoba brands

2020 Full-Year Financial Results Summary3

Consolidated net sales of $8,149.7 million , an increase of 2.0%.

, an increase of 2.0%. Organic, constant currency net sales increased 2.0%.

The net impact of acquisitions and divestitures on net sales was a 0.5 point benefit 4 , while foreign currency exchange was a 0.5 point headwind.

, while foreign currency exchange was a 0.5 point headwind. Reported net income of $1,278.7 million , or $6.11 per share-diluted, an increase of 11.9%.

, or per share-diluted, an increase of 11.9%. Adjusted earnings per share-diluted of $6.29 , an increase of 8.8%.

3 All comparisons for full year 2020 are with respect to the full year ended December 31, 2019

4 Reflects the impact from the 2019 acquisition of ONE Brands, LLC, partially offset by the 2020 divestitures of Krave and the Scharffen Berger and Dagoba brands

2021 Full-Year Financial Outlook Summary

The company's 2021 outlook is provided in the context of greater than usual volatility associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

For 2021, the company expects performance in line with its long-term growth algorithm of 2-4% net sales growth and 6-8% earnings per share growth.

In the North America segment, the company expects recent performance and momentum to continue into the first quarter of 2021 due to sustained elevated sales of take home and seasonal chocolate as well as additional marketplace share gains. Second quarter and second half results are expected to moderate given strong 2020 performance. In the International & Other segment, the company expects stabilizing sales trends across most markets, however the pace and magnitude of recovery remains uncertain.

Sales growth and modest gross margin expansion are expected to enable business reinvestment while resulting in solid adjusted earnings per share growth.

The company also expects:

Interest expense of approximately $130 million ; and

; and Capital expenditures of approximately $550 million , driven by key initiatives including the company's ongoing ERP transformation and supply chain initiatives.

Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results

Consolidated net sales were $2,185.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 versus $2,068.1 million in the year ago period, an increase of 5.7%. Volume and price realization were a 5.7 point and 0.6 point benefit, respectively. Foreign exchange was a 0.4 point headwind and the impact of divestitures was a 0.2 point headwind driven by the 2020 divestitures of Krave and the Scharffen Berger and Dagoba brands.

Reported gross margin was 44.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 44.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 10 basis points. This decrease was driven by lower derivative mark-to-market commodity gains. Adjusted gross margin was 43.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 43.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 50 basis points driven by volume and price realization.

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses increased 4.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020 versus the fourth quarter of 2019 driven by advertising increases in the North America segment. Advertising and related consumer marketing expenses increased 4.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020 versus the same period last year driven by advertising increases in North America. Selling, marketing and administrative expenses, excluding advertising and related consumer marketing, increased 3.5% versus the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by charges associated with our International Optimization Program as we evolved our operating model in China.

Fourth-quarter 2020 reported operating profit of $405.1 million increased 41.6% versus the fourth quarter of 2019, resulting in an operating profit margin of 18.5%, an increase of 470 basis points. The increase was primarily the result of impairment charges recognized in 2019 to write down long-lived and intangible assets associated with Krave. Adjusted operating profit of $429.3 million increased 15.9% versus the fourth quarter of 2019. This resulted in an adjusted operating profit margin of 19.6%, an increase of 170 basis points versus the fourth quarter of 2019 driven by strong volume gains in the North America segment.

The effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2020 was negative 10.6%, compared to 4.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 15.2%. The adjusted tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2020 was negative 8.1%, compared to 9.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 17.9%. Both the effective and adjusted tax rate decreases were driven primarily by higher tax credits versus the year ago period.

The company's fourth-quarter 2020 results, as prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), included items positively impacting comparability of $25.6 million, or $0.10 per share-diluted. For the fourth quarter of 2019, items positively impacting comparability totaled $81.6 million, or $0.30 per share-diluted.

The following table presents a summary of items impacting comparability in each period (see Appendix I for additional information):



Pre-Tax (millions)

Earnings Per Share-Diluted

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019















Derivative Mark-to-Market Gains $ (4.1)



$ (15.2)



$ (0.02)



$ (0.08)

Business Realignment Activities 29.3



0.8



0.14



—

Acquisition-Related (Benefits) Costs (1.1)



2.2



—



0.01

Pension Settlement Charges Relating to Company-

Directed Initiatives 1.6



0.1



0.01



—

Long-Lived and Intangible Asset Impairment Charges —



107.7



—



0.51

Noncontrolling Interest Share of Business Realignment

and Impairment Charges (0.1)



(2.7)



—



(0.01)

Gain on Sale of Other Assets —



(11.3)



—



(0.05)

Tax effect of all adjustments reflected above —



—



(0.03)



(0.08)



$ 25.6



$ 81.6



$ 0.10



$ 0.30





Pre-Tax (millions)

Earnings Per Share-Diluted

Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019















Derivative Mark-to-Market Losses (Gains) $ 6.4



$ (28.7)



$ 0.03



$ (0.14)

Business Realignment Activities 31.5



9.2



0.15



0.04

Acquisition-Related Costs 3.7



10.2



0.03



0.05

Pension Settlement Charges Relating to Company-

Directed Initiatives 3.5



2.4



0.02



0.01

Long-Lived and Intangible Asset Impairment Charges 9.1



112.5



0.04



0.53

Noncontrolling Interest Share of Business

Realignment and Impairment Charges (3.4)



(2.8)



(0.02)



(0.01)

Gain on Sale of Other Assets —



(11.3)



—



(0.05)

Facility Closure Reserve Adjustment (3.2)



—



(0.01)



—

Tax effect of all adjustments reflected above —



—



(0.06)



(0.11)



$ 47.6



$ 91.5



$ 0.18



$ 0.32



The following are comments about segment performance for the fourth quarter of 2020 versus the year-ago period. See the schedule of supplementary information within this press release for additional information on segment net sales and profit.

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Hershey's North America segment net sales were $1,973.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 8.9% versus the same period last year. Volume contributed 7.9 points, driven by strong seasonal performance. Price realization was a 1.1 point benefit. Foreign currency exchange was a 0.1 point benefit, while the impact of divestitures was a 0.2 point headwind driven by the 2020 divestitures of Krave and the Scharffen Berger and Dagoba brands.

Total Hershey U.S. retail takeaway for the 12 weeks ended December 27, 20205 in the expanded multi-outlet combined plus convenience store channels (IRI MULO + C-Stores) increased 4.5% versus the prior-year period. Hershey's U.S. candy, mint and gum (CMG) retail takeaway increased 4.1%, resulting in a category market share gain of 159 basis points. This gain was largely driven by strong sales of Hershey's chocolate brands, which increased 5.9% versus the prior year period. Sales of Hershey's baking items, including peanut butter, syrup, chips and cocoa continued to remain strong, increasing 12.1%. Hershey's salty snacks also performed well, increasing 14.5% in the 12-week period. This strength was partially offset by a 20.4% decline in Hershey's refreshment products as the functional need for breath freshening continues to be impacted by social distancing.

Gross margin expanded 120 basis points as strong volume gains and price realization more than offset unfavorable commodities and increased warehouse costs from elevated demand. North America advertising and related consumer marketing expenses increased 9.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020 versus the same period last year, largely driven by increased investment on core brands, seasonal products and our e-commerce business. Strong sales and gross margin gains more than offset increased selling, marketing and administrative expenses, resulting in a segment income increase of 14.6% to $595.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $519.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

5 Includes candy, mint, gum, salty snacks and grocery items

International and Other

Fourth-quarter 2020 net sales for Hershey's International and Other segment decreased 17.3% versus the same period last year to $211.3 million. Excluding a 4.2 point headwind from foreign currency exchange rates, constant currency net sales declined 13.1%. Volume and price realization were a 10.1 point and 3.0 point headwind, respectively. Volume softness was largely driven by reduced sales at our company's owned retail locations. While retail locations reopened during the third quarter of 2020, foot traffic remained suppressed given reduced consumer travel and capacity restrictions imposed by government regulations. In addition, consumer mobility and economic security continued to challenge our international markets, and the change in China's operating model also attributed to the net sales decline. Combined net sales in Mexico, Brazil, India and China decreased 28.7%. Excluding an 8.9 point headwind from foreign currency exchange rates, combined organic constant currency net sales in Mexico, Brazil, India and China declined approximately 19.8%.

The International and Other segment reported a $7.9 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting a 156.3% decrease versus the prior year period profit of $14.1 million. Profit declines were driven by the COVID-19 related sales declines, which were partially offset by marketing and overhead cost optimization.

A reconciliation between reported net sales growth rates and (i) constant currency net sales growth rates and (ii) organic constant currency net sales growth rates is provided below:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Percentage

Change as

Reported

Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Exchange

Percentage

Change on

Constant

Currency Basis

Impact of

Acquisitions and

Divestitures

Percentage

Change on

Organic

Constant

Currency Basis Mexico (13.2) %

(7.0) %

(6.2) %

— %

(6.2) % Brazil (21.7) %

(26.5) %

4.8 %

— %

4.8 % India 20.3 %

(3.7) %

24.0 %

— %

24.0 % China (82.2) %

(0.4) %

(81.8) %

— %

(81.8) % Total Four Markets (28.7) %

(8.9) %

(19.8) %

— %

(19.8) %



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Percentage

Change as

Reported

Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Exchange

Percentage

Change on

Constant

Currency Basis

Impact of

Acquisitions and

Divestitures

Percentage

Change on

Organic

Constant

Currency Basis Mexico (24.6) %

(6.7) %

(17.9) %

— %

(17.9) % Brazil (13.1) %

(26.3) %

13.2 %

— %

13.2 % India (3.0) %

(4.3) %

1.3 %

— %

1.3 % China (46.0) %

(0.3) %

(45.7) %

— %

(45.7) % Total Four Markets (23.8) %

(9.0) %

(14.8) %

— %

(14.8) %

Unallocated Corporate Expense

Hershey's unallocated corporate expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $158.4 million, a decrease of $5.0 million, or 3.1% versus the same period of 2019. This decrease was driven by savings in travel and meeting expenses related to COVID-19 along with project timing shifts versus the prior year period.

Note: In this release, for the fourth-quarter of and full year 2020, Hershey references income measures that are not in accordance with GAAP because they exclude certain items impacting comparability, including business realignment activities, acquisition-related costs and benefits, pension settlement charges relating to company-directed initiatives, long-lived and intangible asset impairment charges, an adjustment to a reserve associated with a prior year facility closure, and gains and losses associated with mark-to-market commodity derivatives. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in evaluating results of operations for internal purposes and are not intended to replace the presentation of financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the company believes exclusion of such items provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Income is provided below.



Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures Consolidated results Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended In thousands except per share data December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Reported gross profit $ 962,071



$ 911,912



$ 3,701,269



$ 3,622,478

Derivative mark-to-market (gains) losses (4,054)



(15,204)



6,429



(28,651)

Business realignment activities 2,209



—



2,209



—

Acquisition-related costs —



1,248



—



1,978

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 960,226



$ 897,956



$ 3,709,907



$ 3,595,805

















Reported operating profit $ 405,115



$ 286,198



$ 1,782,698



$ 1,595,952

Derivative mark-to-market (gains) losses (4,054)



(15,204)



6,429



(28,651)

Business realignment activities 29,343



770



31,513



9,238

Acquisition-related (benefits) costs (1,144)



2,245



3,560



10,196

Long-lived and intangible asset impairment

charges —



107,744



9,143



112,485

Gain on sale of other assets —



(11,289)



—



(11,289)

Facility closure reserve adjustment —



—



(3,150)



—

Non-GAAP operating profit $ 429,260



$ 370,464



$ 1,830,193



$ 1,687,931

















Reported (benefit) provision for income

taxes $ (27,930)



$ 9,903



$ 219,584



$ 234,032

Derivative mark-to-market (gains) losses* (2,456)



(2,173)



1,322



(3,423)

Business realignment activities* 7,048



(189)



7,513



1,950

Acquisition-related (benefits) costs* (303)



636



791



2,533

Pension settlement charges relating to

Company-directed initiatives* 354



21



814



584

Long-lived and intangible asset impairment

charges* —



23,972



362



23,972

Gain on sale of other assets* —



(2,755)



—



(2,755)

Facility closure reserve adjustment —



—



(743)



—

Non-GAAP (benefit) provision for income taxes $ (23,287)



$ 29,415



$ 229,643



$ 256,893

















Reported net income $ 291,387



$ 207,187



$ 1,278,708



$ 1,149,692

Derivative mark-to-market (gains) losses (1,598)



(13,031)



5,107



(25,228)

Business realignment activities 22,295



959



24,000



7,288

Acquisition-related (benefits) costs (841)



1,609



2,769



7,663

Pension settlement charges relating to

Company-directed initiatives 1,140



83



2,621



1,808

Long-lived and intangible asset impairment

charges —



83,772



8,781



88,513

Noncontrolling interest share of business

realignment and impairment charges (67)



(2,725)



(3,351)



(2,849)

Gain on sale of other assets —



(8,534)



—



(8,534)

Facility closure reserve adjustment —



—



(2,407)



—

Non-GAAP net income $ 312,316



$ 269,320



$ 1,316,228



$ 1,218,353





















Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures Consolidated results Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended In thousands except per share data December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Reported EPS - Diluted $ 1.39



$ 0.98



$ 6.11



$ 5.46

Derivative mark-to-market (gains) losses (0.02)



(0.08)



0.03



(0.14)

Business realignment activities 0.14



—



0.15



0.04

Acquisition-related (benefits) costs —



0.01



0.03



0.05

Pension settlement charges relating to Company-directed initiatives 0.01



—



0.02



0.01

Long-lived and intangible asset impairment charges —



0.51



0.04



0.53

Noncontrolling interest share of business realignment and impairment charges —



(0.01)



(0.02)



(0.01)

Gain on sale of other assets —



(0.05)



—



(0.05)

Facility closure reserve adjustment —







(0.01)





Tax effect of all adjustments reflected above** (0.03)



(0.08)



(0.06)



(0.11)

Non-GAAP EPS - Diluted $ 1.49



$ 1.28



$ 6.29



$ 5.78







* The tax effect for each adjustment is determined by calculating the tax impact of the adjustment on the company's

quarterly effective tax rate, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been

recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is

estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment. ** Adjustments reported above are reported on a pre-tax basis before the tax effect described in the reconciliation

above for Non-GAAP provision for income taxes.

In the assessment of our results, we review and discuss the following financial metrics that are derived from the reported and non-GAAP financial measures presented above:



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 As reported gross margin 44.0 %

44.1 %

45.4 %

45.4 % Non-GAAP gross margin (1) 43.9 %

43.4 %

45.5 %

45.0 %















As reported operating profit margin 18.5 %

13.8 %

21.9 %

20.0 % Non-GAAP operating profit margin (2) 19.6 %

17.9 %

22.5 %

21.1 %















As reported effective tax rate (10.6) %

4.6 %

14.7 %

16.9 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate (3) (8.1) %

9.8 %

14.9 %

17.4 %





(1) Calculated as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of net sales for each period presented. (2) Calculated as non-GAAP operating profit as a percentage of net sales for each period presented. (3) Calculated as non-GAAP provision for income taxes as a percentage of non-GAAP income before taxes

(calculated as non-GAAP operating profit minus non-GAAP interest expense, net plus or minus non-GAAP

other (income) expense, net).

We present certain percentage changes in net sales on a constant currency basis, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rates in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

A reconciliation between reported net sales growth rates and (i) constant currency net sales growth rates and (ii) organic constant currency net sales growth rates is provided below:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Percentage

Change as

Reported

Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Exchange

Percentage

Change on

Constant

Currency Basis

Impact of

Acquisitions and

Divestitures

Percentage

Change on

Organic

Constant

Currency Basis North America segment

















Canada 7.1 %

0.9 %

6.2 %

— %

6.2 % Total North America segment 8.9 %

0.1 %

8.8 %

(0.2) %

9.0 %



















International and Other segment

















Mexico (13.2) %

(7.0) %

(6.2) %

— %

(6.2) % Brazil (21.7) %

(26.5) %

4.8 %

— %

4.8 % India 20.3 %

(3.7) %

24.0 %

— %

24.0 % China (82.2) %

(0.4) %

(81.8) %

— %

(81.8) % AEMEA Markets 12.6 %

— %

12.6 %

— %

12.6 % Total International and Other segment (17.3) %

(4.2) %

(13.1) %

— %

(13.1) %



















Total Company 5.7 %

(0.4) %

6.1 %

(0.2) %

6.3 %



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Percentage

Change as

Reported

Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Exchange

Percentage

Change on

Constant

Currency Basis

Impact of

Acquisitions and

Divestitures

Percentage

Change on

Organic

Constant

Currency Basis North America segment

















Canada 4.1 %

(0.8) %

4.9 %

— %

4.9 % Total North America segment 4.7 %

(0.1) %

4.8 %

0.6 %

4.2 %



















International and Other segment

















Mexico (24.6) %

(6.7) %

(17.9) %

— %

(17.9) % Brazil (13.1) %

(26.3) %

13.2 %

— %

13.2 % India (3.0) %

(4.3) %

1.3 %

— %

1.3 % China (46.0) %

(0.3) %

(45.7) %

— %

(45.7) % AEMEA Markets 2.0 %

— %

2.0 %

— %

2.0 % Total International and Other segment (19.0) %

(4.1) %

(14.9) %

— %

(14.9) %



















Total Company 2.0 %

(0.5) %

2.5 %

0.5 %

2.0 %

Appendix I

Details of the charges included in GAAP results, as summarized in the press release (above), are as follows:

Derivative Mark-to-Market (Gains) Losses: The mark-to-market (gains) losses on commodity derivatives are recorded as unallocated and excluded from adjusted results until such time as the related inventory is sold, at which time the corresponding (gains) losses are reclassified from unallocated to segment income. Since we often purchase commodity contracts to price inventory requirements in future years, we make this adjustment to facilitate the year-over-year comparison of cost of sales on a basis that matches the derivative gains and losses with the underlying economic exposure being hedged for the period.

Business Realignment Activities: We periodically undertake restructuring and cost reduction activities as part of ongoing efforts to enhance long-term profitability. During the fourth quarter of 2020, we commenced the International Optimization Program to streamline resources and investments in select international markets, including the optimization of our China operating model to improve efficiencies and provide a more sustainable and simplified base going forward. During the first quarter of 2017, we commenced the Margin for Growth Program to improve global efficiency and effectiveness, optimize the company's supply chain, streamline the company's operating model and reduce administrative expenses to generate long-term savings. During the three- and twelve-month periods of 2020 and 2019, business realignment charges related primarily to severance expenses and other third-party costs related to these programs.

Acquisition-Related (Benefits) Costs: During the fourth quarter of 2020, we recognized benefits related to the integration of the 2019 acquisition of ONE Brands, while for the full year 2020 we incurred costs related to this integration. During the three- and twelve-month periods of 2019, we incurred costs related to the integration of ONE Brands, as well as consultant fees incurred to effectuate the 2018 acquisitions of Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. and Pirate Brands, as well as other costs relating to the integration of the businesses.

Pension Settlement Charges Relating to Company-Directed Initiatives: During the three- and twelve-month periods of 2020 and 2019, settlement charges in our salary and hourly defined benefit plans were triggered as a result of lump sum withdrawals by employees retiring or leaving the Company under a voluntary separation plan included within our Margin for Growth Program.

Long-Lived and Intangible Asset Impairment Charges: During the twelve-month period of 2020, we recorded impairment charges to adjust long-lived asset values associated with our Lotte Shanghai Foods Co., Ltd. disposal group. Additionally, in connection with a previous sale, the Company wrote-down certain receivables deemed uncollectible. During the three- and twelve-month periods of 2019, we recorded impairment charges to write down long-lived and intangible assets associated with Krave, as well as other select long-lived assets that had not yet met the held for sale criteria and impairment charges within our Lotte Shanghai Foods Co., Ltd. disposal group.

Noncontrolling Interest Share of Business Realignment and Impairment Charges: Certain of the business realignment and impairment charges recorded in connection with the Margin for Growth Program related to a joint venture in which we own a 50% controlling interest. Therefore, we have also adjusted for the portion of these charges included within the income (loss) attributed to the noncontrolling interest.

Gain on Sale of Other Assets : In 2019, we recorded a gain on the sale of certain Pennsylvania facilities and land.

Facility Closure Reserve Adjustment : In 2020, we recognized a positive adjustment due to a change in a prior year reserve associated with a facility closure.

Tax Effect of All Adjustments: This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all pre-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the applicable table. The tax effect for each adjustment is determined by calculating the tax impact of the adjustment on the company's quarterly effective tax rate, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.

The Hershey Company







Consolidated Statements of Income







for the periods ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019







(unaudited) (in thousands except percentages and per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019



















Net sales



$ 2,185,244



$ 2,068,125



$ 8,149,719



$ 7,986,252

Cost of sales

1,223,173



1,156,213



4,448,450



4,363,774

Gross profit



962,071



911,912



3,701,269



3,622,478

















Selling, marketing and administrative expense 537,978



517,200



1,890,925



1,905,929

Long-lived and intangible asset impairment charges —



107,744



9,143



112,485

Business realignment costs 18,978



770



18,503



8,112



















Operating profit 405,115



286,198



1,782,698



1,595,952

Interest expense, net

37,782



37,435



149,374



144,125

Other (income) expense, net

103,933



34,442



138,327



71,043



















Income before income taxes

263,400



214,321



1,494,997



1,380,784

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(27,930)



9,903



219,584



234,032





















Net income including noncontrolling interest 291,330



204,418



1,275,413



1,146,752





















Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (57)



(2,769)



(3,295)



(2,940)

Net income attributable to The Hershey Company $ 291,387



$ 207,187



$ 1,278,708



$ 1,149,692





















Net income per share - Basic - Common $ 1.44



$ 1.02



$ 6.30



$ 5.64



- Diluted - Common $ 1.39



$ 0.98



$ 6.11



$ 5.46



- Basic - Class B $ 1.31



$ 0.93



$ 5.72



$ 5.12





















Shares outstanding - Basic - Common 147,791



148,521



147,832



148,841



- Diluted - Common 209,384



210,491



209,414



210,702



- Basic - Class B 60,614



60,614



60,614



60,614





























Key margins:

















Gross margin

44.0 %

44.1 %

45.4 %

45.4 % Operating profit margin

18.5 %

13.8 %

21.9 %

20.0 % Net margin

13.3 %

10.0 %

15.7 %

14.4 %







The Hershey Company





Supplementary Information – Segment Results





for the periods ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019





(unaudited) (in thousands except percentages)

































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

% Change

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

% Change Net sales:























North America

$ 1,973,937



$ 1,812,733



8.9 %

$ 7,416,697



$ 7,081,764



4.7 % International and Other

211,307



255,392



(17.3) %

733,022



904,488



(19.0) % Total

$ 2,185,244



$ 2,068,125



5.7 %

$ 8,149,719



$ 7,986,252



2.0 %

























Segment income (loss):























North America

$ 595,572



$ 519,814



14.6 %

$ 2,321,823



$ 2,125,861



9.2 % International and Other

(7,920)



14,071



(156.3) %

28,592



95,702



(70.1) % Total segment income

587,652



533,885



10.1 %

2,350,415



2,221,563



5.8 % Unallocated corporate expense (1)

158,392



163,421



(3.1) %

520,222



533,632



(2.5) % Mark-to-market adjustment for commodity derivatives (2)

(4,054)



(15,204)



(73.3) %

6,429



(28,651)



(122.4) % Long-lived and intangible asset impairment charges

—



107,744



(100.0) %

9,143



112,485



(91.9) % Costs associated with business realignment initiatives

29,343



770



3710.8 %

31,513



9,238



241.1 % Acquisition-related (benefits) costs

(1,144)



2,245



(151.0) %

3,560



10,196



(65.1) % Gain on sale of other assets

—



(11,289)



NM

—



(11,289)



NM Facility closure reserve adjustment

—



—



NM

(3,150)



—



NM Operating profit

405,115



286,198



41.6 %

1,782,698



1,595,952



11.7 % Interest expense, net

37,782



37,435



0.9 %

149,374



144,125



3.6 % Other (income) expense, net

103,933



34,442



201.8 %

138,327



71,043



94.7 % Income before income taxes

$ 263,400



$ 214,321



22.9 %

$ 1,494,997



$ 1,380,784



8.3 %





























(1) Includes centrally-managed (a) corporate functional costs relating to legal, treasury, finance, and human resources, (b) expenses

associated with the oversight and administration of our global operations, including warehousing, distribution and manufacturing,

information systems and global shared services, (c) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and (d) other gains or losses that are not integral to segment performance. (2) Net (gains) losses on mark-to-market valuation of commodity derivative positions recognized in unallocated derivative losses (gains). NM - not meaningful







Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Segment income (loss) as a percent of net sales:















North America

30.2 %

28.7 %

31.3 %

30.0 % International and Other

(3.7) %

5.5 %

3.9 %

10.6 %



The Hershey Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets

as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(in thousands of dollars)







Assets December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

(unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,143,987



$ 493,262

Accounts receivable - trade, net 615,233



568,509

Inventories 964,207



815,251

Prepaid expenses and other 254,478



240,080









Total current assets 2,977,905



2,117,102









Property, plant and equipment, net 2,285,255



2,153,139

Goodwill 1,988,215



1,985,955

Other intangibles 1,295,214



1,341,166

Other non-current assets 555,887



512,000

Deferred income taxes 29,369



31,033









Total assets $ 9,131,845



$ 8,140,395









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Accounts payable $ 580,058



$ 550,828

Accrued liabilities 781,766



702,372

Accrued income taxes 17,051



19,921

Short-term debt 74,041



32,282

Current portion of long-term debt 438,829



703,390









Total current liabilities 1,891,745



2,008,793









Long-term debt 4,089,755



3,530,813

Other long-term liabilities 683,434



655,777

Deferred income taxes 229,028



200,018









Total liabilities 6,893,962



6,395,401









Total stockholders' equity 2,237,883



1,744,994









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,131,845



$ 8,140,395



