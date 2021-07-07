Hershey to Webcast Second-Quarter Conference Call

HERSHEY, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) announced today that it will release its second-quarter sales and earnings results on Thursday, July 29, 2021, and hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET on that date. The company will webcast live its second-quarter conference call via the Hershey corporate website. Please click here and navigate to "CALENDAR OF EVENTS" for webcast details.

If you are unable to click on the link above, please copy and paste the URL below into a web browser https://www.thehersheycompany.com/content/corporate_SSF/en_us/investors/events-reports-releases/calendar-of-events.html



SOURCE The Hershey Company

Related Links

https://www.thehersheycompany.com

