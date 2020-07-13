Herta Launches New COVID-19 Technology for the New Normality

BARCELONA, Spain, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herta, the Barcelona based facial recognition company, has recently launched a new range of solutions that will help businesses and industries adapt to the new normality.

Awarded with the COVID-19 Response Seal of Excellence by the European Comission, Herta's new applications allow the monitoring of social distancing, occupancy control, mask detection, and facial recognition, even when people wear masks.