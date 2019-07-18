Hertz Global Holdings Announces Pricing of $500 Million Private Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes by The Hertz Corporation

ESTERO, Fla., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) (the "Company") today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hertz Corporation ("Hertz"), has entered into an agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 7.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes") in a private offering (the "Offering") exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Offering is expected to close on or about August 1, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears. The Notes are expected to be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the domestic subsidiaries of Hertz that guarantee its senior credit facilities from time to time.

Hertz intends to use the proceeds from the issuance of the Notes, together with net proceeds from the Company's previously announced rights offering, to consummate the redemption of its outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2020 (the "2020 Notes") and its outstanding 7.375% Senior Notes due 2021 (the "2021 Notes"), pay accrued and unpaid interest in connection with redemption of the 2020 Notes and 2021 Notes, pay fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing and use any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. The redemptions of the 2020 Notes and 2021 Notes are each subject to the satisfaction of specified conditions precedent set forth in the applicable Notice of Conditional Redemption, including the consummation of the Capital Markets Offerings (as described in the applicable Notice of Conditional Redemption) on terms and conditions satisfactory in all respects to Hertz.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes (and the guarantees of the Notes) or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the Notes (or any guarantees of the Notes) or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. The Notes (and the guarantees of the Notes) will be issued in reliance on the exemption from the registration requirements provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act and, outside of the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. None of the Notes (or the guarantees of the Notes) have been registered under the Securities Act or any state or other jurisdiction's securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state and other jurisdiction's securities laws.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the indentures governing the 2020 Notes or the 2021 Notes, nor an offer to tender for, or purchase, any 2020 Notes, any 2021 Notes or any other security. There can be no assurances that the conditions precedent to the redemptions will be satisfied or that the redemptions will occur.

