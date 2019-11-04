Hertz Global Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

ESTERO, Fla., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) ("Hertz Global" or the "Company") today reported results for its third quarter 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Compared to Third Quarter 2018:

Global revenue grew 3%, up 4% on a constant currency basis

Record third quarter U.S. RAC revenues of $2.0 billion , up 6%

, up 6% U.S. RAC Transaction Days up 5%, Total RPD up 1%

U.S. RAC Depreciation Per Unit Per Month decreased 5%

Net income attributable to Hertz Global improved 20%

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA improved 12%

"Our strong third quarter results continue to reflect the successful execution of our strategies, operational efficiencies, and early returns on foundational and growth investments," said Kathryn Marinello, Hertz's Chief Executive Officer. "By leveraging core strengths and looking at our business with an entrepreneurial mindset, we're not only improving the customer experience, we're finding new ways to capture incremental growth in adjacent markets and create incremental value through innovation."

For the third quarter 2019, total revenues were $2.8 billion, a 3% increase versus the third quarter 2018. Net income attributable to Hertz Global was $169 million, or $1.26 earnings per diluted share on 134 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $141 million, or $1.47 per diluted share on 96 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the third quarter 2018. Adjusted Net Income for the third quarter 2019 was $214 million, or $1.60 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, compared to $180 million, or $1.88 per share for the same period last year. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA was $392 million, compared to $351 million for the third quarter 2018.

U.S. RENTAL CAR ("U.S. RAC") SUMMARY

U.S. RAC Three Months Ended

September 30,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2019

2018

Total revenues $ 1,962



$ 1,852



6 %











Adjusted EBITDA $ 269



$ 208



29 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14 %

11 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) 566,229



527,900



7 % Vehicle Utilization 79 %

81 %



Transaction Days (in thousands) 41,399



39,478



5 % Total RPD (in whole dollars) $ 46.67



$ 46.23



1 % Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 1,137



$ 1,152



(1) % Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 247



$ 261



(5) %

NM - Not meaningful

Total U.S. RAC revenues grew to a third quarter record of $2.0 billion in 2019, a 6% increase versus the third quarter 2018. Transaction days grew 5% driven by higher demand from summer leisure renters and ride-hailing drivers ("TNC"). Total RPD increased 1% in the quarter, largely driven by favorable airport and off-airport pricing.

Average vehicles were up 7%, and up 5% excluding TNC. Utilization was impacted by the in-fleeting of cargo vans and trucks in anticipation of the holiday delivery season demand.

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month decreased 5% driven by the Company's vehicle acquisition strategy, a 9% increase in the number of vehicle dispositions through its highest-return retail car sales channel, and continued strength in residual values.

Adjusted EBITDA improved $61 million in the third quarter and Adjusted EBITDA Margin expanded 250 basis points, driven by higher revenue, significantly improved productivity and lower per unit depreciation.

INTERNATIONAL RENTAL CAR ("INTERNATIONAL RAC") SUMMARY

International RAC Three Months Ended

September 30,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2019

2018

Total revenues $ 702



$ 732



(4) %











Adjusted EBITDA $ 115



$ 140



(18) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16 %

19 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) 213,294



214,900



(1) % Vehicle Utilization 80 %

80 %



Transaction Days (in thousands) 15,631



15,876



(2) % Total RPD (in whole dollars) $ 45.67



$ 45.06



1 % Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 1,116



$ 1,110



1 % Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 200



$ 194



3 %

Total International RAC revenues decreased 4% year-over-year and were flat on a constant currency basis. Total RPD was up 1% driven by improved pricing in Asia Pacific and Europe, offset by a volume decline of 2% due to softness in Europe.

Adjusted EBITDA was lower year-over-year driven by flat revenue and higher vehicle-related costs.

ALL OTHER OPERATIONS SUMMARY

All Other Operations Three Months Ended

September 30,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2019

2018

Total revenues $ 172



$ 174



(1) %











Adjusted EBITDA $ 24



$ 19



29 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14 %

11 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) - Donlen 216,925



185,300



17 %

All Other Operations primarily is comprised of the Company's Donlen leasing operations. Strong revenue growth was more than offset by the impact of a 2019 change in presentation for certain leased vehicles resulting in lower revenue and vehicle depreciation during the quarter versus third quarter 2018. Revenue grew 11%, excluding the change in presentation. New accounts and growth in both the leasing and management portfolios drove a 17% increase in Average Vehicles.

RIGHTS OFFERING

In June 2019, the Company distributed transferable subscription rights to its shareholders to purchase up to an aggregate of 57,915,055 new shares (the "Rights Offering"). The Rights Offering, which was fully subscribed, was consummated in July 2019. As a result of the timing of the subscription period, the rights generated a dilutive impact to the Company's 2019 basic and diluted earnings per share. The three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018 have been adjusted to reflect the impact of the Rights Offering, and the Company will continue to adjust prior periods for the impact, where necessary.

RESULTS OF THE HERTZ CORPORATION

The GAAP and non-GAAP profitability metrics for Hertz Global's operating subsidiary, The Hertz Corporation ("Hertz"), are materially the same as those for Hertz Global.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA, SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

Following are tables that present selected financial data of Hertz Global. Also included are Supplemental Schedules, which are provided to present segment results, and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measure. Following the Supplemental Schedules, the Company provides definitions for terminology used throughout this earnings release and provides the usefulness of non-GAAP measures to investors and additional purposes for which management uses such measures.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OPERATING DATA

SELECTED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT DATA



Three Months Ended

September 30,

As a Percentage

of Total Revenues

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

As a Percentage

of Total Revenues (In millions, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018 Total revenues $ 2,836



$ 2,758



100 %

100 %

$ 7,454



$ 7,209



100 %

100 % Expenses:





























Direct vehicle and operating 1,492



1,459



53 %

53 %

4,147



4,043



56 %

56 % Depreciation of revenue earning

vehicles and lease charges 667



672



24 %

24 %

1,892



2,020



25 %

28 % Selling, general and administrative 232



265



8 %

10 %

723



765



10 %

11 % Interest expense, net:





























Vehicle 134



115



5 %

4 %

372



336



5 %

5 % Non-vehicle 70



73



2 %

3 %

214



218



3 %

3 % Total interest expense, net 204



188



7 %

7 %

586



554



8 %

8 % Other (income) expense, net (6)



(7)



— %

— %

(37)



(36)



— %

— % Total expenses 2,589



2,577



91 %

93 %

7,311



7,346



98 %

102 % Income (loss) before income taxes 247



181



9 %

7 %

143



(137)



2 %

(2) % Income tax (provision) benefit (74)



(41)



(3) %

(1) %

(78)



12



(1) %

— % Net income (loss) 173



140



6 %

5 %

65



(125)



1 %

(2) % Net (income) loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests (4)



1



— %

— %

(4)



1



— %

— % Net income (loss) attributable to

Hertz Global $ 169



$ 141



6 %

5 %

$ 61



$ (124)



1 %

(2) % Weighted-average number of shares

outstanding(a):





























Basic 133



96











109



95









Diluted 134



96











109



95









Earnings (loss) per share:





























Basic $ 1.26



$ 1.47











$ 0.56



$ (1.30)









Diluted $ 1.26



$ 1.47











$ 0.56



$ (1.30)









































Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(b) $ 214



$ 180











$ 202



$ 33









Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per

Share(b) $ 1.60



$ 1.88











$ 1.85



$ 0.34









Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(b) $ 392



$ 351











$ 595



$ 384















(a) Basic weighted-average shares and weighted-average shares used to calculate diluted earnings (loss) per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 have been adjusted to give effect to the Rights Offering. (b) Represents a non-GAAP measure, see the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule II.

SELECTED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(In millions) As of September 30, 2019

As of December 31, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 465



$ 1,127

Total restricted cash and cash equivalents 230



283

Revenue earning vehicles, net:





U.S. Rental Car 10,686



8,793

International Rental Car 2,930



2,146

All Other Operations 1,670



1,480

Total revenue earning vehicles, net 15,286



12,419

Total assets(a) 25,541



21,382

Total debt 18,041



16,324

Net Vehicle Debt(b) 14,162



11,688

Net Non-vehicle Debt(b) 3,293



3,328

Total stockholders' equity 1,989



1,120







(a) On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted new lease guidance under U.S. GAAP and recorded a net cumulative-effect adjustment of $1.5 billion to recognize assets associated with the Company's leases as of that date. (b) Represents a non-GAAP measure, see the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule V.

SELECTED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions) 2019

2018 Cash flows provided by (used in):





Operating activities $ 2,233



$ 2,017

Investing activities (5,492)



(4,799)

Financing activities 2,551



2,308

Effect of exchange rate changes (7)



(4)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents $ (715)



$ (478)









Fleet Growth(a) $ (725)



$ (252)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow(a) $ (645)



$ (237)







(a) Represents a non-GAAP measure, see the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedules III and IV.

Supplemental Schedule I HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT Unaudited



Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 (In millions) U.S. Rental Car

Int'l Rental

Car

All Other Operations

Corporate

Hertz Global

U.S. Rental Car

Int'l Rental

Car

All Other Operations

Corporate

Hertz Global Total revenues: $ 1,962



$ 702



$ 172



$ —



$ 2,836



$ 1,852



$ 732



$ 174



$ —



$ 2,758

Expenses:





































Direct vehicle and operating 1,099



386



7



—



1,492



1,068



384



8



(1)



1,459

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

charges 420



126



121



—



667



414



128



130



—



672

Selling, general and administrative 125



60



8



39



232



128



65



10



62



265

Interest expense, net:





































Vehicle 93



27



14



—



134



79



25



11



—



115

Non-vehicle (49)



(1)



(6)



126



70



(40)



—



(4)



117



73

Total interest expense, net 44



26



8



126



204



39



25



7



117



188

Other (income) expense, net (3)



1



—



(4)



(6)



—



(1)



—



(6)



(7)

Total expenses 1,685



599



144



161



2,589



1,649



601



155



172



2,577

Income (loss) before income taxes $ 277



$ 103



$ 28



$ (161)



$ 247



$ 203



$ 131



$ 19



$ (172)



$ 181

Income tax (provision) benefit















(74)



















(41)

Net income (loss)















$ 173



















$ 140

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests















(4)



















1

Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global















$ 169



















$ 141

