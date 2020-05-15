Hertz Introduces Hertz Gold Standard Clean Sealed and Certified Vehicles

"At every Hertz location around the world, our focus remains on getting people where they need to go safely and confidently," said Kathryn V. Marinello, Hertz President and CEO. "That's why we're raising the bar on our high standards for safety and cleanliness with Hertz Gold Standard Clean and continuing to introduce innovative rental solutions that provide our customers with a safer, faster and easier way to travel as they get back on the road."

Raising the Bar with Hertz Standard Gold Clean

To give customers total confidence when they rent a car, every vehicle will be sealed and certified 'Hertz Gold Standard Clean,' after undergoing a 15-point cleaning and sanitization process that follows U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Key steps in the 15-point process entail cleaning and sanitizing the interior and exterior of the vehicle, including all contact surfaces (e.g. steering wheel, consoles, door handles, etc.,) with an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-approved disinfectant for use against the virus that causes COVID-19.

"Sealing each vehicle is a first-of-its-kind practice in the car rental industry and one we believe will give customers added peace of mind knowing they are the only person to enter the vehicle after it's been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized," continued Marinello.



Hertz Gold Standard Clean is rolling out across all Hertz locations in the U.S. and planning to launch in other countries.

To learn more about Hertz Gold Standard Clean, visit: www.hertz.com/GoldStandardClean.

In addition to these new vehicle-cleaning protocols, Hertz has enhanced its cleaning methods at all locations and in shuttle buses, which includes using approved disinfectant to regularly wipe down high-touch areas such as door handles, counters, kiosks and other hard surfaces. Employees are also following social distancing guidelines and best practices, which are being reinforced through signage at all locations for employee and customer safety.

Convenient Vehicle Delivery and Touchless Rentals

Hertz has a long legacy of evolving to meet customer's changing preferences by introducing a variety of rental solutions and that commitment continues today. For customers who prefer to limit personal contact or want a more convenient rental experience, Hertz is now offering Hertz Neighborhood Delivery at nearly 3,000 U.S. neighborhood locations. The vehicle will be delivered to the customer and picked up from their preferred location.

Hertz also offers other low contact or completely touchless rental solutions. At many airports, Hertz Gold Plus Rewards members can skip the counter and go straight to their car. At locations where Hertz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR is available, members can also exit the lot with a quick facial scan, providing a completely touchless experience. When ready to return, members can simply drop off their vehicle and go with Hertz's eReceipt and Express Return service.

Hertz Gold Plus Rewards membership is free and the benefits are immediately available. To learn more, visit: www.hertz.com/RewardsOverview.

"We've always provided a variety of rental solutions and service offerings to meet our customer's individual preferences and that focus continues," says Marinello. "As customers begin making travel plans or have other transportation needs, we want them to have total confidence that we've taken the right steps to protect their safety and will continue providing the caring and personalized service they know and expect from Hertz."

About Hertz

Hertz, one of the most recognized brands in the world and currently ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power, has a long-standing legacy of providing a fast and easy experience designed to make every journey special. It starts with top-rated vehicles to fit every traveler's needs, delivered with a caring touch and personalized services including its award-winning Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program, Ultimate Choice, Hertz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR, Mobile Wi-Fi, and more. Beyond car rental, Hertz is one of the top 10 sellers of pre-owned vehicles in the U.S. with more than 80 Hertz Car Sales retail locations nationwide. Wherever and whenever you need to go, at Hertz, we're here to get you there. To learn more or reserve a vehicle, visit Hertz.com.

Hertz pioneered the car rental industry more than 100 years ago and today is owned by Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. which includes Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands and fleet management leader Donlen Corporation.

SOURCE Hertz