Herzing University Joins Atlanta's Bustling Downtown District

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With continued growth of its student population and expansion of its career-focused programs, Herzing University today announced it has officially taken residence at the historic Hurt Building in downtown Atlanta.

The school began the move this summer and is welcoming hundreds of students to mark the beginning of fall classes this week.

"Our first priority is always our students, and we knew that this move will enhance their learning experience and networking opportunities," said Herzing University-Atlanta Campus President Chris Chavez. "We're a career-focused institution, and being downtown near so many thriving businesses provides more opportunities to partner and collaborate on workforce and education needs."

The new campus provides a modern education facility in a historic location among a bustling business district. The Hurt Building offers updated amenities, including a coffee shop, collaborative learning areas and simulation labs. Additionally, the new location provides easier public transportation and highway access for students coming from across the Atlanta metropolitan area.

"We're excited to have Herzing and its hundreds of students adding to the vitality of downtown Atlanta," said A.J. Robinson, President at Central Atlanta Progress. "We look forward to Herzing's joining our other important downtown institutions in partnering with us on downtown development initiatives. We know that Herzing students and graduates will continue to make valuable contributions to the district and city."

Herzing is a transfer-friendly university offering year-round study and degree programs in business, legal studies, public safety, information technology, healthcare and nursing. The Atlanta campus is known for its small class sizes and supportive faculty.

The Atlanta campus is at 50 Hurt Plaza SE Suite 400. For more information, visit the campus during business hours or call 404-586-4265.

About Herzing University



Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 10 campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 30,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2018, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

Contact:



Candice Hudson



312-661-1050



chudson@cbdmarketing.com

SOURCE Herzing University

Related Links

https://www.herzing.edu

