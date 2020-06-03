Herzing University Launches RN to MSN Program

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution, today announced an RN to MSN program that's designed for registered nurses who want to further their career with a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree. The CCNE-accredited program provides a pathway for nurses who don't need a bachelor's degree and are pursuing a position that requires an advanced degree.

Students can choose from three tracks – Family Nurse Practitioner, Nursing Education and Nursing Leadership and Administration – all of which could be completed in as little as 20-24 months. Classes begin July 6 and enrollment is open now.

"We're making it faster and more affordable for nurses to fulfill their career goals, advancing from RN to in-demand areas of advanced nursing practice, leadership and education," said Herzing University President Renee Herzing. "This program complements the other pathways in our nationally recognized nursing program and reflects our commitment to providing what adult students value."

Coursework for the RN to MSN program is completed online, excluding the required clinicals. Herzing has a team of advisors dedicated to helping students secure their clinical as part of the school's Clinical Placement Pledge.

"This program helps nurses reach the next level of their career and prepares them to sit for national certification exams," said Dr. Tricia Wagner, department chair at Herzing University. "The courses in this program are taught by faculty who are doctoral-prepared and have real-world experience, ensuring students get the theoretical and practical understanding they need to be successful."

The program is also being offered as a workforce solution for healthcare employers looking to strengthen their nursing departments by providing degree completion options to their employees. Herzing has several programs and pathways that can help employers acquire and retain talent, from entry-level roles to leadership positions.

The master's degree programs in nursing at Herzing University - Madison are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. Herzing University is approved to offer programs in an online learning modality through association with its campus in Madison, Wisconsin.

For those who already hold an MSN degree, Herzing also offers Post-Master's Nursing Education Certificate and Post-Master's Family Nurse Practitioner Certificate programs that are designed to help nurses obtain the certification needed to take on new roles.

Herzing is a transfer-friendly university with year-round study offering nursing, healthcare, technology and business degree programs. The school's personalized approach to education, accelerated formats and flexible schedules have resonated with students across the country.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with nine campuses across seven states and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, associate degree and diploma programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2020, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

