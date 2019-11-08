Hesai and TÜV Jointly Released the "Eye Safety of Laser Products White Paper"

As is known, the human visual system has a strong reaction to laser light in the visible spectrum (such as red and green), thus spontaneously avoiding excessive laser radiation. However, the human eye is not responsive to invisible laser light (such as ultraviolet and near infrared light), unable to sense either its brightness or color. Therefore, prolonged exposure to intense invisible laser will cause irreversible damage to human eyes.

With the growing application of laser technology to new areas such as facial recognition, autonomous driving, and laser projection, human eyes are ever more exposed to laser radiation. Without strictly regulating the eye safety level of laser products, users can face severe hazards.

At the signing ceremony, MENG Ying, who is in charge of laser safety at Hesai, and XIN Hai, laser safety specialist at TÜV, jointly released the white paper and introduced its main contents, including: why laser can affect eye safety, the definition of laser safety levels and protective measures, the eye safety solution of laser products, and the development of laser product eye-safety regulations. The white paper also uses automotive LiDAR as an example to systematically explain an eye safety solution using near infrared lasers.

Hesai pays thorough attention to the eye safety of LiDAR products. During the ceremony, MENG Ying shared Hesai's comprehensive evaluation of laser safety during product development and manufacturing, including the choice of wavelength, the calculation of safety threshold, the assessment of failure modes, product quality control, and the safety measures for research and production employees. By now, Hesai has launched a series of multi-channel automotive LiDARs, including Pandar40, Pandar64, and PandarGT 3.0, all meeting rigorous safety standards.

Hesai is a world-leading LiDAR manufacturer with a suite of innovative sensor solutions that combine three core strengths: industry-leading performance, manufacturability, and excellent reliability. Hesai has produced 200+ patents and won customers spanning 42 cities in 18 countries and regions.

TÜV is a global leading technology service provider with worldwide service network. TÜV has decades of experience in the testing and certification of laser product safety and performance, and has built dozens of professional laser laboratories across the world to serve its customers.

Hesai and TÜV are planning to further the discussion of LiDAR safety analysis methods, and to stay up-to-date with the progress of global laser safety standards. With product safety ensured, Hesai and TÜV will continuously provide innovative products with higher performance, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

