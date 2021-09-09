Hesai Announces Distribution Agreement with LiDAR USA

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology Co., Ltd., a global leader in 3D LiDAR sensors, announced an agreement with LiDAR USA, a pioneering developer of geomatics solutions, to be a distributor of Hesai's LiDAR products. Under the terms of the agreement, LiDAR USA will leverage its marketing and sales expertise to distribute Hesai sensors across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Hesai's LiDARs offer superior performance and reliability to ensure robust detection under different operating and environmental conditions. Hesai's XT sensors, embedded with proprietary LiDAR ASICs, deliver numerous performance advantages while maintaining a compact form factor and low cost. The XT sensors are light and draw less power, enabling longer operation for airborne applications. Furthermore, their best-in-class precision and accuracy allow for fine detail capture. PandarQT, a short-range sensor for blind spot detection, has a vertical field-of-view of 104.2°, the largest of any LiDAR currently available on the market. Hesai's Pandar series LiDARs, including Pandar128, Pandar64, and Pandar40P, deliver long detection range, high resolution, and high point density for optimized perception results.

"Hesai's product portfolio has the sensors we have all long awaited – bridging the gap between sensors made for automotive navigation and those made for precision measurement," said LiDAR USA CEO Jeff Fagerman. "Users will enjoy the affordability of the former and results of the latter."

"LiDARs are increasingly being adopted for different end markets and applications," said David Li, Hesai's CEO. "We're excited to partner with an industry leader like LiDAR USA, whose strong foothold in North America will help expand access to sensors across different segments."

About LiDAR USA

Fagerman Technologies, better known as LIDARUSA, has been providing photogrammetry and lidar mapping systems and services for multiple platforms since 1999.

Since 2016 the focus has been on miniaturizing systems for the UAV market as well as car, backpack, helicopters, etc. Productive customers span the globe.

About Hesai Technology Co., Ltd.:

Hesai Technology is a global leader in 3D sensors (LiDAR). Founded in Shanghai, Hesai's team has created a suite of innovative sensor solutions that combine three core strengths: industry-leading performance, manufacturability, and reliability.

Hesai's proprietary micro-mirror and waveform fingerprint technologies lead the market in sensor innovation and adoption, with customers spanning 70 cities in 30 countries and regions.

