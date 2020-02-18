Heska Corporation to Present at the Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Feb 18, 2020, 08:00 ET
LOVELAND, Colo., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, announced that Kevin Wilson, Heska's President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 9:50 a.m. ET in Orlando, FL.
Mr. Wilson will also be available for one-on-one meetings on March 3rd. To schedule a meeting, please contact Raymond James at corporateaccess@raymondjames.com or Heska Investor Relations at investorrelations@heska.com.
A live webcast of the company's presentation can be accessed at http://wsw.com/webcast/rj119/hska/.
The webcast will be archived shortly after the event, and a replay will be available on the company's website for 90 days following the conference. A copy of the presentation will be available on Heska's website at https://ir.heska.com/event/presentation/.
For more information about the Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference, visit: https://www.raymondjames.com/corporations-and-institutions/global-equities-and-investment-banking/conferences-and-events.
About Heska
Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through two business segments. The Core Companion Animal Health ("CCA") segment represents approximately 85% of revenues, and the Other Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals ("OVP") segment represents approximately 15% of revenues, as of September 30, 2019. CCA segment includes Point of Care Laboratory testing instruments and consumables, primarily under a unique multi-year Reset Subscription model, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. OVP segment includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health.
