Hestan® Culinary Supports No Kid Hungry® To Help Feed Children Across The Nation

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium cookware brand Hestan® Culinary proudly announces its timely support of No Kid Hungry® to make sure kids get the food they need – during school closures and all year long. For each Hestan® NanoBond, CopperBond, and ProBond cookware products sold online through https://www.hestanculinary.com/ from April 22 through June 30, 2020, Hestan will donate 5% of the retail price of these products, up to a maximum of $10,000.

"We're honored to partner with No Kid Hungry on this special, spring-time fundraising campaign to help children across the country receive nourishing, healthy meals, particularly now when nearly 840 million meals have been missed due to COVID-19 school closures," says Pamela Stafford, Director at Hestan Culinary. "At a pivotal time when so many of us are spending more time at home cooking for ourselves and our families, we're proud to offer everyone an opportunity to upgrade their cookware – or purchase a cookware gift for a loved one, such as mom for Mother's Day – while simultaneously helping feed kids during school closures and beyond."

Handcrafted in Italy, Hestan cookware features chef proven performance with innovation to match. The brand's signature collection, Hestan NanoBond, which holds 14 global patents, offers a unique combination of bonded stainless steel and titanium nano-technology for the ultimate in cooking performance, durability, longevity, and beauty. Recently introduced Hestan ProBond is professional quality bonded stainless steel cookware that's distinguished by Hestan's unique cold forging process, which places metal where it's needed most for optimum performance and durability. Hestan CopperBond, the most recently introduced collection, modernizes the look, function, durability, and versatility of copper pots and pans with a chic and smart design that combines gleaming copper with a wrap-around, magnetic stainless steel base. All three collections, which are available on HestanCulinary.com, share many valuable features, including Hestan's signature ProCore™ aluminum, an inner layer of metal that delivers 35 percent greater heat conductivity for pans that are highly responsive, and heat up and cool down with Ferrari-like speed.

For more information on Hestan cookware, consumers are welcomed to visit HestanCulinary.com, and to follow @HestanCulinary on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Hestan

Founded by cookware icon Stanley Cheng and made up of innovative chefs, vintners and engineers who are reinventing the way we cook, Hestan is a forward-thinking culinary company that stands for culinary innovation born in the Napa Valley. From the molecular structure of cookware to the technique of cooking itself, Hestan – which has been awarded 51 patents to date – is forging new culinary ground with thoughtful design and ceaseless passion.

In addition to Hestan Culinary, the growing portfolio of Hestan sub-brands includes: Hestan Vineyards - well-respected small-batch wines developed in Napa Valley; Hestan Smart Cooking - a guided cooking system that will forever change the cooking experience; and award-winning Hestan Commercial and Hestan Outdoor and Hestan Residential. For more information, please visit http://www.Hestan.com.

No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 7 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

