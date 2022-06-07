HESTLA™ - The Leading App for All Beauty Professionals

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HESTLA™ is a cutting-edge app that makes bookings, promoting your beauty business, gaining new clientele, and making a residual income very easy and convenient! By utilizing the HESTLA™ app Beauty Professionals now have the freedom they have always wanted to take their business completely into their own hands and gain new clientele consistently along the way! All beauty professionals can now choose when and where they want to work at any time. With the HESTLA™ app Beauty Professionals can have their clients come to them or they can go to their clients preferred location. The app is equipped with Geo tracking and the beauty professionals and clients can see each other coming! HESTLA™ prides themselves on their partnerships with beauty professionals, salons and spas. "It's important that HESTLA™ supports their professionals every step of the way and one way is by not charging professionals to use our platform. Their business's matter to us and we want them to succeed!" says CEO, Elyssa Rothschild.

The process is easy for beauty professionals, they create a custom business profile, and they set their own prices. Once this is done, their profile will be visible to the thousands of customers who download the app in their local area. HESTLA ™ beauty professionals set their own prices and are their own bosses. Plus, payments for beauty services can be processed through the app easily and conveniently. The only requirement is that the beauty professional have an active license to practice their profession in their state and that they can pass a background check. Beauty Professionals who do not have a specific salon or spa can simply use our app and provide in home services to their clients. "Consumers are eager to have beauty professionals come to their door and with our app it's never been easier." says CEO, Elyssa Rothschild.

HESTLA™ partners with salon and spa owners who agree to open their salon for HESTLA™ beauty professionals' use. Participating salons and spas allow beauty professionals to book an appointment to reserve a booth and perform their salon services there. The participating beauty salon will benefit by having more customers come through their door, and they will have more brand awareness.

HESTLA™ also offers a one-of-a-kind referral program. When a HESTLA™ Beauty Professional refers another beauty professional to their app and they sign up, the referring beauty professional will receive 10% of HESTLA'S profits for every beauty service provided by their referral. This residual income helps and supports beauty professionals to continue to grow their own services. The more beauty professionals referred, the more they will earn.

About HESTLA™

HESTLA™ is looking to revolutionize the beauty industry by bringing consumers and beauty professionals together at their convenience at their preferred location. HESTLA's™ mission is to improve the lives of beauticians, salon owners, and their customers. All beauty professionals are welcome, including hair stylists, barbers, massage therapists, beauticians, aestheticians, bridal artists, waxing professionals, and more. To learn more, visit their website at https://www.hestla.com/

Contact:

Name: Elyssa Rothschild, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 858-805-1212

SOURCE HESTLA™