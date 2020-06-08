Hevie, the Mobile Hairstylist, Barber and Spa Wants to Know "Do You Want a Haircut from a Mobile Hairstylist?"

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Hevie - The Mobile Salon and Spa App is combining professional services and applying them to the Gig and Sharing Economy business model and platform; the same way Uber and Airbnb did. Hevie will offer the associates (Barber, Hairstylist, Beautician, Nail Technician, Eyebrow Technician, Braider or Massage therapist) the opportunity to provide Mobile Haircuts, Spa Services and provide clients the ability to have the service professional come personally to their home or office based on a preset appointment.

Hevie wants to give associates the professional freedom and emancipation from the brick and mortar style business, mobilizing them, and allow them earn a living without the overhead or the exorbitant commissions taken by salons, allowing them to set their own price and hours. After reviewing the associate of choice's gallery of work and by reading the reviews, a customer can book an appointment right on the Hevie mobile app, whether at home or in the office.

Watch the Hevie Music Video: https://youtu.be/pLfqvsHLE4M

Hevie use AI (Artificial Intelligence) to best pinpoint a search for which professional has mastered their hair, nails and spa needs, down to the texture and contact the professional directly. Haircut trends are like fashion statements and in the urban communities especially among the Black and Brown customers get a haircut twice a month with a shape-up in between.

Hevie associates will be paid the service fee, travel fee and potential tip directly from the app and will have a "Home Office" option. The Hevie app will be in English and Spanish, free to download, have no subscription fee and will take a small transaction fee allowing associates to maximize up to 90% of their gross revenue.

Hevie is brainchild of its CEO Miguel Perez, who was forced to close down his Barbershop and Nail Salon and decided to go mobile to service clients in the Hampton Roads Seven Cities area of Virginia. "Our business quickly found out that it was making more money, many times surpassing the Salon income without the extensive overhead of a storefront."

For more information, please visit http://www.Hevie.com.

