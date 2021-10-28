Hewlett Packard Enterprise Chooses Clarivate as IP Lifecycle Management Partner

Combined IP management and IP intelligence frees up team to focus on strategy

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has chosen Clarivate as its IP lifecycle management partner. HPE currently owns a very large patent and trademark portfolio. With its adoption of IPfolio™, in addition to its existing use of Innography™ as well as patent search and annuities services from Clarivate, the IP team at HPE can reduce time spent on administrative processes and instead focus on its mission to transform the future of businesses and innovation.

Chun Kuo, HPE, said, "HPE has historically relied on Innography for prior art searching and IP Analysis. Adding IPfolio was the obvious next step to further centralizing our support model. The deep integration of IPfolio with other products and services was a key factor in deciding to expand our relationship with Clarivate. The flexibility and suite of APIs offered through IPfolio lets us quickly and easily develop cutting edge apps that advocate and accelerate innovation across the company. We can now easily build workflows based on a richer dataset and retrieve and view more types of data in a simple, accessible format. This further allows us to make faster and better-informed decisions."

Turning insights into outcomes at the speed required to thrive in today's complex world has become more demanding than ever. With business needs rapidly changing, Clarivate helps HPE quickly customize the tools they need to succeed at every stage of the innovation lifecycle. With the new solution in place HPE will be able to manage the lifecycle of registered and unregistered patents and trademarks, identify licensing opportunities, select patent pools and create patents that are essential to technical and commercial standards, all supported by a single provider, Clarivate.

Earlier this year, CompuMark™ trademark research capabilities were integrated into IPfolio, adding global coverage of 180+ trademark authorities to help corporate IP departments keep portfolio data complete and accurate while reducing manual data entry efforts. As a result, HPE will have the ability to watch trademarks and conduct knockout screening searches for proposed trademarks from within IPfolio.

Gordon Samson, President, IP Group, Clarivate, said, "At Clarivate, we are on a mission to improve the way the world creates, protects and advances innovation. We are pleased to help HPE compete effectively in this evolving landscape by unlocking the full value of their IP, with integrated capabilities across the spectrum of IP management, IP intelligence and IP services, like patent search and maintenance. Through this partnership, we are connecting our purpose to HPE's mission of transforming the future of businesses and innovation. This integrated experience has the power to transform IP assets and data from being an administrative challenge to an efficient driver of business value."

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Clarivate media contact

Sofia Nogués, Senior External Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Clarivate Plc