Hewlett Packard Enterprise Honors SYNNEX Corporation as 2020 North America Distributor of the Year

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, announces that Hewlett Packard Enterprise has named SYNNEX its 2020 North America Distributor of the Year.

HPE recognized the winners of its Partner Awards during the Global Partner Summit Virtual Experience 2020 held June 22 – 24.

"I'm proud to recognize our channel partners who raise the standard of business excellence and demonstrate continued commitment to our joint customers," said Paul Hunter, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Partner Sales, HPE. "HPE is dedicated to enabling our partners with tools and solutions that will spark innovation in their own business. By collaborating and growing together, we are able to deliver the outcomes our customers need to prosper."

The HPE Partner Awards recognize select partners for their outstanding performance, commitment to customer excellence, focus on growth, innovation, and professional achievements, according to HPE.

"SYNNEX is dedicated to helping its vendor partners and customers create and deliver IT solutions that solve business challenges and drive business results," said David Dennis, Executive Vice President, Product Management, SYNNEX Corporation. "We are proud to partner with HPE and committed to teaming with all our partners to deliver the most innovative technology solutions to our customers."

In announcing the awards, HPE said, "These partners raise the standard of business excellence and demonstrate continued commitment to our joint customers. Our community of 80,000 partners and growing is an essential part of HPE, and a key extension of our own sales and technical teams. HPE views its channel partners as a proven and powerful force in driving growth, and often the first step in delivering our industry leading innovation to the market."

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com .

