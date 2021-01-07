Hex Technology's New CHUCK Bolting Data Unit is a "Flight Simulator for Assemblers"

HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Better craft personnel performance and lower site maintenance costs are just a "click" away thanks to CHUCK, the new Bolting Data Unit from Hex Technology.

CHUCK lets craft assembler trainees see the unseen by showing them readings for the bolt load achieved when they apply torque. This makes essential-but-often-misunderstood elements of bolted assembly – like the effects of elastic interaction, alignment, lubrication, and inconsistencies known as "bolt scatter" – far easier to grasp.

CHUCK from Hex Technology captures readings from instrumented bolts and relays bolt load values wirelessly to any computer or mobile device. The version shown here is connected to 16 bolts. CHUCK (gray box with orange markings, seen at center) paired with a bolting skid. CHUCK is compatible with any appropriately sized flange that uses 5/8", 3/4", 7/8", 1", 1-1/8" or 1-1/4"

The unit's many applications for crew demonstration, training, and testing are why professionals say CHUCK is like having a "Flight Simulator for Assemblers."

CHUCK pairs with instrumented bolts to provide its readings. Bolt load data relays instantaneously from the unit to any laptop via Wi-Fi. Users can log in and see CHUCK's data in a visual, intuitive, user-friendly display environment.

The result: Perhaps for the first time, your crews can see and understand what's happening inside their bolted assemblies. This fuels greater buy-in from crew members and better execution on fundamental (but often overlooked) best practices of bolting.

"For a crew learning the reality of what happens inside a bolted flange joint, seeing is believing," said Scott Hamilton, CEO of Hex Technology. "CHUCK shows in vivid detail why the steps in a site's procedure matter and how they affect the final result. It's an essential tool for training and assessment – and nothing prevents leaks or lost productivity better than a well-trained workforce."

CHUCK is available to End Users, Vendors and Contractors as part of Hex Technology's Bolted Flanged Joint Assembly digital training program. Those who enroll in the program also receive access to Hex Technology's catalog of computer-based training courses, which includes specific certification tracks for every staff level from front-line assembler, to QA/QC inspectors, to site subject matter experts (SME)s. All curriculums are based on ASME PCC-1 Appendix A.

CHUCK is available now and already being fulfilled to multiple major U.S. refiners and NGLs. More information is available at hextechnology.com/chuck. Interested parties may also request a demonstration by contacting [email protected].

Hex Technology unveiled CHUCK at the 2021 Bolting Symposium, an invite-only annual event bringing together the top minds in bolting and reliability, including attendees from all U.S.-based Supermajors and several other major players in upstream, midstream, chemical and downstream End Users.

CHUCK pairs with RotaBolt load indicating fasteners created by James Walker. RotaBolts have been in use ensuring bolted joint integrity for more than 30 years. CHUCK is compatible with any appropriately sized flange that uses 5/8", 3/4", 7/8", 1", 1-1/8" or 1-1/4", meaning users don't have to buy an expensive proprietary skid -- they can connect CHUCK to an existing demonstration unit or a bench-mounted flange and get assembly data.

Hex Technology is the premier global provider of bolted joint assembly training. Our curriculums are based on ASME's PCC-1 Appendix A – the most robust and trusted source for industrial bolting applications. Contact [email protected].

Contact: Brian Sabin

+1 610-751-6211

[email protected]

