Hexagon Announces Change to Group Management

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital solutions, today announced that Johnny Andersson has resigned from his position as General Counsel to pursue other opportunities outside of Hexagon.

"I want to thank Johnny for his contributions to Hexagon over the years and wish him success in his next endeavor," said Ola Rollén, Hexagon President and CEO.

Anthony Zana has been appointed General Counsel. Before joining Hexagon in 2008, Zana practiced at a nationally recognized law firm in the United States and served as a federal court law clerk. Zana holds a bachelor's degree in management information systems and a Juris Doctor degree in law.

"Following his tenure as Hexagon's Deputy General Counsel, Zana brings a wealth of legal expertise and knowledge of our business that will serve Hexagon well," said Rollén.

