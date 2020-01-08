Hexagon Announces Closing of Acquisition and Related One-off Items in the Fourth Quarter 2019

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions, has completed the previously announced acquisition of Volume Graphics. Completion of the transaction (closing) was subject to regulatory approvals, which have now been obtained.



The closing of the acquisition of Volume Graphics and the acquisitions announced earlier this morning of Blast Movement Technology and Geopraevent AG, will impact the income statement during the fourth quarter 2019 with one-off items of -25 MEUR. The one-off items relate to impairment of overlapping technologies, transaction costs and integration costs.



Volume Graphics is a market leader in the industrial computed tomography (CT) software industry with sales of 26 MEUR during 2019.



Blast Movement Technology is a pioneer in blast movement monitoring and analysis for open pit mines with sales of 19 MEUR in 2019.



Geopraevent AG is a leading provider of natural hazard monitoring and alarm systems. The acquisition has no significant impact on Hexagon's earnings.



