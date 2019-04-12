Hexagon Announces Completion of Thermopylae Sciences and Technology Acquisition and Related One-off Items in First Quarter 2019

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital solutions, today announces the completion of the previously announced acquisition of Thermopylae Sciences and Technology. The income statement during the first quarter 2019 will be impacted by one-off items of -9.7 MEUR, related to impairment of overlapping technologies, transaction costs and integration costs.



Thermopylae is a Virginia, USA-based software provider serving both the U.S. government and private sector markets with geospatial applications, mobile frameworks and cloud computing for enhanced location intelligence. Collectively, Thermopylae's technologies, coupled with Hexagon's other geospatial offerings, provide location intelligence solutions to solve critical, real-world challenges at the tactical edge.



Thermopylae will operate as a part of Hexagon US Federal, a company operating under a proxy agreement within Hexagon's Geospatial division (which is reported under the Geospatial Enterprise Solutions segment). 2018 sales amounted to 48 MUSD.



