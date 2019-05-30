NACKA STRAND, Sweden, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital solutions, today announced IDS GeoRadar RockSpot, a radar system that fills a critical gap in the monitoring of natural and engineered slopes. The system detects, tracks, and analyses the slightest movements from rockfalls, avalanches, and other fast-moving landslide debris flow.



RockSpot creates real-time alerts that can be connected to on-site alarms (e.g., sirens, automatic road closures or other alert devices). Georeferenced, recorded event data provides advanced statistics and analytics for risk assessment and vulnerability zone mapping.



"Hexagon is committed to empowering customers to put data to work. In the case of RockSpot, they're able to leverage data to protect workers and the general public in high-risk areas of potentially catastrophic events," said Ola Rollén, Hexagon President and CEO. "This intelligent safety solution, designed to withstand all weather conditions, continuously monitors day and night."

RockSpot can identify rockfalls up to 2 kilometres from the slope, as well as avalanches and other fast-moving events, like mudflow and debris flow, up to 4 kilometres from the slope. With a coverage field of 40 degrees vertical and 80 degrees horizontal, the system can consistently monitor an entire mine wall or natural slope at high resolution with a single radar unit. RockSpot's alerts can be customised sector by sector using advanced algorithms that distinguish rock movements from other moving objects, such as haul trucks, animals and people.



For further information, please contact:

Daniel Johansson, Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46-8-601-26-27, ir@hexagon.com

Kristin Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexagon AB, +1-404-554-0972, media@hexagon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/hexagon-announces-new-early-warning-radar-system-for-rockfalls-and-other-fast-moving-events,c2828613

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/2828613/1054180.pdf Press Release

SOURCE Hexagon