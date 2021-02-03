Hexagon announces new sustainability targets to further its ESG agenda

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions, today announced the launch of a new sustainability programme with key environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals centred around carbon emissions, supplier audits and gender diversity.



Hexagon's innovative solutions already contribute to environmental and social sustainability by improving efficiency, quality and safety in a broad array of industries and societal applications. But its sustainability journey is not only determined by the role its solutions play in the market, but also by its own processes and actions. In the context of growing ESG importance and Hexagon's recent pledge to further its ESG focus, the programme aims to accelerate its commitment to respect planetary boundaries, generate positive social contributions and ensure robust corporate governance. It outlines ESG targets for 2023 and beyond, embracing goals to significantly reduce its carbon footprint, better manage supply chain risks and improve gender balance across leadership positions.



ESG targets include:

Carbon neutrality in its scope 1 and 2 emissions - by 2030

Carbon neutrality across its entire value chain in scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions - by 2050

Sustainability supplier audits across 100 per cent of its direct suppliers, in risk areas - by 2023

At least 30 per cent of its leadership positions filled by women - by 2025

The targets will be achieved through various activities - from increasing energy efficiency across its facilities while reducing carbon emissions from business travel and company fleets to an increased focus on sustainability in the product design phase, stronger supplier audit processes, and initiatives that build and nurture an inclusive culture while attracting and retaining diverse talent.



"We are very proud to be an enabler of sustainability, with solutions that solve some of the most urgent challenges of our lifetime. With sustainability at the core of our business, it's a natural step to set ambitious goals that will contribute to a more sustainable planet," says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. "We're committed to upholding high standards in all sustainability areas, through initiatives that reduce our environmental footprint, better meet customer requests, positively influence recruitment and hiring diversity, generate savings, and fuel innovation."



Read more about the Sustainability Programme on hexagon.com/our-story/sustainability and in Hexagon's Sustainability Report issued later this quarter (March 2021).



For further information, please contact:

Maria Luthström, Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 27, [email protected]

Kristin Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexagon AB, +1 404 554 0972, [email protected]

