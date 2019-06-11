Hexagon Announces New Technologies and Recognises Customer Innovations at HxGN LIVE 2019, its Global Digital Solutions Conference

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous technologies, is hosting HxGN LIVE 2019 this week, a four-day technology conference at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. HxGN LIVE brings together thousands of Hexagon customers, partners, and technology experts from industries and backgrounds around the world.

The event commences today with a keynote presentation from Ola Rollén, Hexagon President and CEO, entitled "Your Data Can Save the World."

"Hexagon has a far-reaching vision for putting data to work to reverse the trend of resource depletion and waste overwhelming Earth's systems," said Rollén. "By empowering an increasingly autonomous future, our 'do well to do good' approach will drive sustainability through efficiency gains, increased safety, improved productivity and less waste — the very business outcomes our customers seek."

Leaders from Hexagon's business units will be announcing new technology products and industry partnerships during keynote presentations on Wednesday, 12 June.

The 2019 Hexagon Honourees will be recognised during the event. This year's award winners embody a spirit of innovation, partnership, and technological advancement through impact on their businesses, the industries they serve, and communities locally and globally.

Listed below are this year's honourees with a brief description of why they won:

Apex.AI: Extending autonomous vehicle technology to benefit vertical markets such as construction, manufacturing and more.

Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd. (BBAC): Working to create an advanced intelligent quality system for auto manufacturing.

Bombardier Aerospace: Implementing virtual assembly techniques that validate components through critical compliance areas.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited: Supporting projects that develop quality of life and economic health in the communities where it operates.

Censeo: Using georadar technology to create less invasive repair and inspection methods.

Corbins Electric: Creating and sharing best practices to innovate not only for the company but also the entire industry.

CP Police Service: Ensuring one of the best-performing and safest railways in North America .

Frequentis: Building solutions to make location-intelligence information available throughout organisations.

Fresnillo: Creating an integrated tech portfolio for mine planning, operations, enterprise, and survey and monitoring needs.

"Our customers are change makers and force multipliers, and we are pleased to celebrate this year's Honourees for their innovative contributions," said Rollén. "Their stories inspire and motivate all of us at Hexagon."

Those who cannot attend HxGN LIVE in person can experience much of what it has to offer through a live stream of activities. Footage, streams and updates covering the conference's six tracks — Geospatial, Geosystems, Manufacturing Intelligence, Mining, PPM and Safety & Infrastructure — will be available throughout the week on hxgnlive.com. Continuous conference updates will be shared via @HxGNLIVE on Twitter and Instagram and HxGN LIVE on Facebook and LinkedIn.

The next HxGN LIVE Global event will return to Las Vegas in 2021. Meanwhile, Hexagon hosts regional and localised events around the world throughout the year. Learn more at hxgnlive.com/all.

For further information, please contact:Daniel Johansson, Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46-8-601-26-27, ir@hexagon.com

Kristin Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexagon AB, +1-404-554-0972, media@hexagon.com

