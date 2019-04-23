Hexagon CFO and EVP to act as CEO During Periods of Ola Rollén's Unavailability Due to Court
Apr 23, 2019, 02:27 ET
NACKA STRAND, Sweden, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ola Rollén, Hexagon President and CEO, will appear in a court trial from 24 April to 29 May.
To the extent that Ola Rollén is unavailable during the trial period, Hexagon CFO and EVP Robert Belkic will act as CEO.
