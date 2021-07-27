Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2021

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter 2021

Net sales increased by 20 per cent to 1,075.6 MEUR (896.6). Using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure (organic growth), net sales increased by 20 per cent

Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 33 per cent to 301.1 MEUR (226.5)

Earnings before taxes, excluding adjustments, amounted to 294.3 MEUR (220.1)

Net earnings, excluding adjustments, amounted to 241.4 MEUR (180.5)

Earnings per share, excluding adjustments, amounted to 0.09 EUR (0.07)

(0.07) Operating cash flow increased to 275.4 MEUR (239.2)



