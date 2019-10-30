Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2019

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter 2019



- Net sales increased by 1 per cent to 956.3 MEUR (946.1). Using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure (organic growth), net sales decreased by -3 per cent

- Operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 2 per cent to 235.8 MEUR (231.8)

- Earnings before taxes, excluding non-recurring items, amounted to 229.3 MEUR (225.7)

- Net earnings, excluding non-recurring items, amounted to 188.0 MEUR (185.1)

- Earnings per share, excluding non-recurring items, amounted to 0.51 EUR (0.51)

- Operating cash flow, excluding non-recurring items, increased to 174.2 MEUR (17.2)



For further information please contact:

Maria Luthström, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 27, ir@hexagon.com



This information is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CET on 30 October 2019.

