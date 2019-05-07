NACKA STRAND, Sweden, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quarter 2019

- Net sales increased by 10 per cent to 916.5 MEUR (834.7). Using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure (organic growth), net sales increased by 4 per cent

- Operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 11 per cent to 220.5 MEUR (198.3)

- Earnings before taxes, excluding non-recurring items, amounted to 212.9 MEUR (192.3)

- Net earnings, excluding non-recurring items, amounted to 174.6 MEUR (157.7)

- Earnings per share, excluding non-recurring items, increased by 12 per cent to 0.48 EUR (0.43)

- Operating cash flow, excluding non-recurring items, decreased by -1 per cent to 106.5 MEUR (108.0)

For further information please contact:

Daniel Johansson, Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46-8-601-26-27, ir@hexagon.com

This information is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 7 May 2019.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/hexagon-interim-report-1-january---31-march-2019,c2804581

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/2804581/1038408.pdf Interim Report Q1 2019

SOURCE Hexagon