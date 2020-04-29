Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2020

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

First quarter 2020

- Net sales decreased by -3 per cent to 889.9 MEUR (916.5). Using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure (organic growth), net sales decreased by -7 per cent

- Operating earnings (EBIT1) decreased by -13 per cent to 192.4 MEUR (220.5)

- Earnings before taxes, excluding non-recurring items, amounted to 186.6 MEUR (212.9)

- Net earnings, excluding non-recurring items, amounted to 153.0 MEUR (174.6)

- Earnings per share, excluding non-recurring items, amounted to 0.41 EUR (0.48)

- Operating cash flow increased to 136.9 MEUR (96.3)

For further information, please contact:

Maria Luthström, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46-8-601-26-27, [email protected]

This is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:00 CET on 29 April 2020.

