Hexagon Publishes the Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2018

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon's Annual Report 2018 and separate Sustainability Report is now available at Hexagon's website hexagon.com. Hexagon intends to solely distribute the reports digitally. If you however still want to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report, please contact Hexagon at mailorderservice@hexagon.com or call +46(0)8-601-26-28.

As previously communicated, Hexagon's Annual General Meeting will be held at 13:00 CET, 8 April 2019, at City Conference Center Stockholm (Norra Latin), Drottninggatan 71 B, Stockholm, Sweden. Notification of attendance must be made on 2 April 2019 at the latest.

For further information please contact:

Daniel Johansson

Investor Relations

Hexagon AB

+46-8-601-26-27

ir@hexagon.com

Kristin Christensen,

Chief Marketing Officer

Hexagon AB

+1-404-554-0972

media@hexagon.com

This information is information that Hexagon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on 18 March 2019.

