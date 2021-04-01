Hexagon publishes the Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2020

STOCKHOLM, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon's Annual Report 2020 and separate Sustainability Report is now available at Hexagon's website hexagon.com. Hexagon intends to solely distribute the reports digitally. If you however still want to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report, please contact Hexagon at [email protected] or call +46 (0)8 601 28 20.

As previously communicated, Hexagon's Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 29 April 2021. Shareholders can participate only by postal voting before the Annual General Meeting.

This information is information that Hexagon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on 1 April 2021.

For further information, please contact:Maria Luthström, Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 27,

[email protected]

