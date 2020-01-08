Hexagon Strengthens its Smart Mine Solutions Portfolio With the Acquisition of Blast Movement Technology (BMT)

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions, today announced the acquisition of BMT, a pioneer in blast movement monitoring and analysis for open pit mines. BMT's technologies complement Hexagon's drill and blast solutions with accurate ore location information, enabling customers to extract greater profit from every blast.

The ability to accurately track blast movement is a huge benefit for mines striving to be smarter and more sustainable. It's a highly variable process that can cost mines millions of dollars in lost revenue per year from ore loss - where valuable ore is sent to the waste pile, and dilution - where waste is sent to the mill.

Through a combination of sensors and software, BMT's solution provides customers with accurate blast information that's used to recover all of a mine's resources. The solution collects data from blast movement sensors, which move with the blasted material. Software is used to transform the data into actionable insights - from the post-blast location of ore to the outputs of more precise dig lines based on the measured movement.

"Controlling ore loss and dilution is critical for mining operations, particularly when profit margins are tight during commodity down-cycles," says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. "Today's acquisition of BMT is a powerful addition to our Smart Mine portfolio, further closing the drill and blast loop for our customers, and ultimately, improving their ability to measure, manage and improve mining operations from pit to plant."

With offices worldwide, Brisbane-based BMT counts more than 100 customer sites mining nine commodities in nearly 40 countries. BMT will be fully consolidated as of today, operating within the mining unit of Hexagon's Geosystems division. 2019 sales amounted to 19 MEUR.

