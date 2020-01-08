Hexagon Strengthens its Suite of Natural Hazard Monitoring and Alarm Solutions With the Acquisition of Geopraevent

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions, today announced the acquisition of Geopraevent AG, a leading provider of natural hazard monitoring and alarm systems for the early detection and warning of dangerous events such as landslides, rockfalls, and avalanches.



Founded in 2013, Geopraevent provides monitoring and alarm systems that combine proprietary software and hardware with a wide range of sensors and measuring technologies - from very specific radars to webcams and cameras - to detect a variety of natural hazards. Its turnkey, integrated monitoring solutions include system customisation, installation and operation.



Advanced algorithms evaluate data from the various sensing technologies in real time to differentiate between normal and critical trends. In the event of potentially dangerous situations, triggered alarms can not only alert authorities but also automatically close threatened roads and railways as well as warn people in the affected areas within a matter of seconds. All installations include access to an online and interactive data portal, easily reachable via various devices.



"Areas prone to natural hazards can quickly become devastating catastrophes. Natural hazard monitoring improves the safety of roads and railways, especially when traditional constructive measures like tunnels or dams aren't feasible," says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. "Geopraevent's know-how is characterized by a skilled and experienced workforce with geotechnical expertise. By combining this domain knowledge - along with its proven technologies and services - with Hexagon's global footprint and complementary solutions, we can offer more customers the early detection and warning systems necessary for protecting human lives."



Building off its strong presence in Switzerland, Geopraevent has close to 100 live systems in operation across the globe today, serving federal and local authorities and private infrastructure operators in markets such as transportation, public safety, tourism, mining and energy.



Headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, Geopraevent will be fully consolidated as of today, operating within Hexagon's Geosystems division. The acquisition has no significant impact on Hexagon's earnings.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Luthström

Head of Investor Relations

Hexagon AB

+46-8-601-26-27

ir@hexagon.com

Kristin Christensen

Chief Marketing Officer

Hexagon AB

+1-404-554-0972

media@hexagon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/hexagon-strengthens-its-suite-of-natural-hazard-monitoring-and-alarm-solutions-with-the-acquisition-,c3002857

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/3002857/1170894.pdf Press Release https://news.cision.com/hexagon/i/geopraevent,c2733807 Geopraevent

SOURCE Hexagon