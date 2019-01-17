Hexagon Year-end Report 1 January - 31 December 2018

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Feb. 06, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Fourth quarter 2018

Operating net sales increased by 9 per cent to 1,043.0 MEUR (961.2). Using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure (organic growth), net sales increased by 5 per cent

Operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 10 per cent to 270.7 MEUR (246.3)

Earnings before taxes, excluding non-recurring items, amounted to 265.4 MEUR (239.6)

Net earnings, excluding non-recurring items, amounted to 217.6 MEUR (195.6)

Earnings per share, excluding non-recurring items, increased by 11 per cent to 0.60 EUR (0.54)

(0.54) Operating cash flow increased by 46 per cent to 262.5 MEUR (179.7)

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of 0.59 EUR (0.53) per share, an increase of 11 per cent

