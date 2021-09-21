Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market | Abundance Of Boron Minerals to Boost Growth | 17000 + Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., American Elements, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Denka Co. Ltd., HC Starck GmbH, Henze Boron Nitride Products AG, Hoganas AB, Kennametal Inc., Mizushima Ferroalloy Co. Ltd., and SHOWA DENKO K.K. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The abundance of boron minerals has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of hexagonal boron nitride might hamper the market growth.

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Automotive



Electronics



Aerospace



Metallurgy



Others

Application

Coatings And Mold Release Agents



Electrical Insulation



Lubricants



Refractory



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hexagonal boron nitride market report covers the following areas:

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market size

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market trends

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand from electronics and metallurgy industries as one of the prime reasons driving the hexagonal boron nitride market growth during the next few years.

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hexagonal boron nitride market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hexagonal boron nitride market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hexagonal boron nitride market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hexagonal boron nitride market vendors

