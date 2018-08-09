Hexagon's CEO Sells Shares - Remains Committed Long-term Shareholder

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon's President and CEO, Ola Rollén, has sold 586,500 shares in Hexagon AB during the period 6-8 August. Ola Rollén remains a long-term committed shareholder in Hexagon. After the transaction, Ola Rollén owns 586,900 shares, corresponding to an investment of approximately 318 MSEK based on 8 August closing price.

"Due to private financial reasons, I have decided to sell a portion of my holding in Hexagon and have no intention of selling further shares. My remaining holding in Hexagon is still by far my largest private investment. I remain committed with continued strong confidence in Hexagon's future. We have many exciting opportunities ahead of us and I look forward to leading and developing Hexagon towards our strategic objectives," says Ola Rollén, Hexagon's President and CEO.

The transaction will be reported to The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) according to current regulations.

This information is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CET on 9 August 2018.

