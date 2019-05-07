HexaTech Achieves Defect-Free 2" Diameter Aluminum Nitride Substrate

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HexaTech, Inc. announced today the first known demonstration of a defect-free 2" diameter aluminum nitride (AlN) substrate. HexaTech, the world's leading commercial supplier of single crystal AlN substrates, attained this milestone in performance as part of its highly focused research and development program, combined with the direct support of its strategic business partners.

Image 1 - Full Substrate Optical Image Image 2 - Full Substrate XRT Image

HexaTech co-founder and CTO, Dr. Raoul Schlesser commented, "This is the largest known single crystal AlN substrate that is completely free of macroscopic defects, and accomplishes a long-standing goal as part of our 2" product development. Full-substrate reflection X-ray topography confirms this achievement, which will support and accelerate commercial production of high quality 2" material."

"Less than a year from our first 2" demonstration, reaching this level of perfection is a testament to the efforts of the entire HexaTech team, and highlights our relentless drive to provide our customers the ultimate in AlN substrate performance," stated HexaTech CEO, John Goehrke. "This capability establishes a new baseline for sustaining our vision of continued diameter expansion and greater market adoption," he added.

HexaTech's 2" diameter substrates, in addition to 35 mm and 25 mm substrates, are available now with standard lead times. For more information on this and HexaTech's AlN substrate technology, please visit www.hexatechinc.com, or contact HexaTech at sales@hexatechinc.com.

About HexaTech

HexaTech is an industry-leading manufacturer of single crystal Aluminum Nitride (AlN) substrates. This substrate material is enabling long life UV-C light emitting diodes (LEDs) for disinfection applications, deep UV lasers for biological threat detection, and high voltage switching devices for efficient power conversion, and RF (radio frequency) components for satellite communications.

Founded in 2001, the HexaTech team has successfully solved complex material science and engineering challenges to commercialize high quality bulk AlN for volume production. For additional company and product information, please visit us at www.hexatechinc.com.

