Hexaware is Recognized as a Contender in Workday Services Evaluation by an Independent Research Firm

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies Ltd., one of the fastest-growing automation-led, next-generation providers of IT, BPO and consulting services, and a Workday services partner, today announced that it has been recognized as a Contender in Workday Services in 'The Forrester New Wave™: Workday Implementation Partners, Q3 2019.'

https://hexaware.com/resource/hexaware-positioned-as-a-contender-by-forrester-new-wave-for-workday-implementation-partners-2019/

The report is Forrester's evaluation of the emerging market for Workday implementation partners. The report looked at criteria including business results, HR transformation services, finance transformation services, business planning services, workday analytics services, artificial intelligence and automation approach, workday technology platform, vision, roadmap and market approach.

According to Forrester, Hexaware, "has strong capabilities for ongoing support and Workday technology." The report also states that Hexaware "is the best fit for application management work, including reports and integration" as it offers a fixed-fee and shared services model. In terms of client references, the report specified that Hexaware has received praise from clients for the "ability to go above and beyond the contractual agreement and to adapt to changes in the business." Further to this, Hexaware received an on-par rating in the criteria of Workday analytics, AI and automation and Workday technology.

Elaborating on Hexaware's focus on Workday services, Prasan Prabhakaran, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Enterprise Solutions, Hexaware, said, "As an India-based Workday services partner, we believe this recognition reflects our continued investment and focus on Cloud-based HR systems. When combined with Workday, Hexaware is able to deliver significant value and business results to clients and help them attain customer success as their competitive advantage."

About Hexaware:

Hexaware is the fastest growing next-generation provider of IT, BPO and consulting services. Our focus lies on taking a leadership position in helping our clients attain customer intimacy as their competitive advantage. Our digital offerings have helped our clients achieve operational excellence and customer delight by 'Powering Man Machine Collaboration.' We are now on a journey of metamorphosing the experiences of our customer's customers by leveraging our industry-leading delivery and execution model, built around the strategy— 'Automate Everything, Cloudify Everything, Transform Customer Experiences.'

Learn more about Hexaware at http://www.hexaware.com

Safe Harbor Statement: http://hexaware.com/investors/

Media contact:

Sreedatri Chatterjee

E-mail: sreedatric@hexaware.com

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.