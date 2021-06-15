Hexaware Launches Its New Brand Purpose Statement

MUMBAI, India, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, the fastest growing next-generation provider of IT and consulting services has rolled-out a new purpose statement – 'Creating smiles through great people and technology'.

With an ever-expanding portfolio of capabilities, it was time for Hexaware to delve deep and identify the source of its motivation. Although technology is at the core of its solutions, it is still the people and their passion that fuel Hexaware's commitment towards creating smiles.

Expressing his thoughts on the new purpose statement, R Srikrishna, Chief Executive Officer, Hexaware Technologies said, "21K Hexawarians will do their best every day to bring you, your colleagues and your customers a smile. Here is our new purpose."

Revealing our new purpose statement – Hexaware Purpose

Hexaware is the fastest growing next-generation provider of IT, BPO and consulting services. Our focus lies on taking a leadership position in helping our clients attain customer intimacy as their competitive advantage. Our digital offerings have helped our clients achieve operational excellence and customer delight by 'Powering Man Machine Collaboration.' We are now on a journey of metamorphosing the experiences of our customer's customers by leveraging our industry-leading delivery and execution model, built around the strategy— 'AUTOMATE EVERYTHING®, CLOUDIFY EVERYTHING®, TRANSFORM CUSTOMER EXPERIENCES®.' We serve customers in Banking, Financial Services, Capital Markets, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Telecom, Hi-Tech & Professional Services (Tax, Audit, Accounting and Legal), Travel, Transportation and Logistics. We deliver highly evolved services in Rapid Application prototyping, development and deployment; Build, Migrate and Run Cloud solutions; Automation-based Application support; Enterprise Solutions for digitizing the back-office; Customer Experience Transformation; Business Intelligence & Analytics; Digital Assurance (Testing); Infrastructure Management Services; and Business Process Services.

Hexaware services customers in over two dozen languages, from every major time zone and every major regulatory zone. Our goal is to be the first IT services company in the world to have a 50% digital workforce. Learn more about Hexaware at http://www.hexaware.com

