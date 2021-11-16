Hexaware Named a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance Services US 2021 Quadrant Report

The Covid-19 pandemic drastically changed the ways enterprises operate. They proceeded towards tackling the challenges of collaboration between teams, consistent delivery and customer engagement through modernization. Enterprises are not just relying on their service provider partner to support their CI/CD pipeline with robust automation tools, platforms and accelerators, but also seeking assistance in training and upskilling their workforce to work with next-gen technologies. This report evaluates the approach and solutions of various service providers regarding application transformation.

Assessing Hexaware's Agile Development capabilities, the report highlights Hexaware's focus on automating and cloudifying everything to augment customer experience. It states, "Hexaware offers an integrated people, technology and platform approach, making it one of the top players in the agile development space."

The report mentions that Hexaware has multiple client use cases in the continuous testing realm, many of which have utilized its proprietary tooling. It says, "Hexaware offers an array of testing services, and its automation solutions span the entire testing lifecycle. These attributes make the company a specialist in this space."

Hemant Vijh, Executive VP – Digital IT Ops, Hexaware, said, "This recognition strengthens our confidence and assures us that we are on the right track. Our motto is to empower our customers with increased agility and superior productivity, and we aim to deliver that through cutting-edge modern delivery framework coupled with our TENSAITM automation platform."

Tony Mohanty, Executive VP, Global Head, Competency & Digital Assurance, Hexaware, commented, "We view this as a recognition of our excellence in accelerating the transformation from quality assurance to quality engineering for our clients. Our investments in ATOP have started paying off with many of our customers onboarding this platform to transition from test automation to autonomous testing with an objective of making software testing intelligent and independent of human intervention."

