Hexaware ranked in the Top 10 in IT services in the Brand Finance India 100 2021 Report

The Brand Finance study notes that Hexaware witnesses a strong brand performance trajectory with support from healthy operating margins and revenue growth possibilities. Brand performance is a measure of the influence of brands to drive profits and revenue in their areas of business and analysts predict Hexaware to have strong growth with forecasted margins of 13% compared to 2020.

R Srikrishna, CEO, Hexaware, stated: "We are focused on building strong long-term brand equity with an enhanced brand strategy and execution aimed at positioning ourselves as a next-gen digital transformation provider, solving complex problems with human-machine collaboration for our customers worldwide."

Hexaware has achieved a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 66 out of 100 and is now an AA- rated brand, moving up from A+. The report defines BSI as a composite score that measures the strength of a brand in its ability to drive business value and has identified Hexaware among the stronger brands. The score of 66, an improvement over last year by 3 points, reflects a good showing in all the three pillars of brand investment, brand equity, and brand performance.

When considering key attributes in brand equity analysis – Employees, Community, Environment – Hexaware is rated among the best in class in the IT Services sector. With its inherent strengths in innovation, the Hexaware brand has the edge over bigger competitors for gaining value-added and higher margin projects in the near term.

David Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance, commented: "Hexaware is a fast developing brand with a lot of potential in the IT services space. The company has been growing its top line results consistently over the last 10 years, maintaining strong profitability and getting closer to the US$1 billion mark. The brand has been strengthening over time by helping clients apply automation, cloud transformation, and digital product engineering. With improvements in brand investment, recognized brand equity in the market, and consistent brand performance, Hexaware has shown strong growth in the Brand Strength Index over the past year. We have seen Hexaware excelling in CSR metrics, which are growing in importance both in client engagements and amongst the public at large. This will enable Hexaware to make inroads into markets and business verticals that put emphasis on a clear commitment to brand purpose, and support Hexaware's brand value growth in the long term."

