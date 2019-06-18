Hexaware Ranks No. 1 Among the Top Service Providers in Overall Customer Satisfaction in Whitelane's IT Sourcing Study

MUMBAI, India, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies Limited, a leading global provider of Application, Infrastructure, BPS and Digital services announced that it achieved the number one ranking in overall customer satisfaction, in the 2019 UK IT Sourcing Study conducted by Whitelane Research.

In this annual study, over 240 participants of the top IT spending organisations in the United Kingdom evaluated over 760 unique IT sourcing relationships. 30 IT service providers have been evaluated and ranked based on the opinion of their clients. Having at least 8 client evaluations for general satisfaction and at least 7 client evaluations for application, infrastructure, telecom and end-user rankings was a mandate to be considered for this inclusion.

Hexaware received an overall customer satisfaction score of 78% and is placed on the first position. Hexaware has the most satisfied customers in application development, maintenance, testing and SaaS, and has been rated in first place in the category, against traditional service providers.

The company is positioned well above industry average on several Key Performance Indices (KPI), as per the study. It holds the top spot for various KPIs like service delivery quality, cloud capability and account management quality and holds the second spot in business understanding, innovation and proactivity. Apart from these, the company shows satisfactory results in the areas of price levels, contractual flexibility, and transformation quality.

The company's ability to offer new innovative technologies and services fetched it a high score of 73% (the highest being 79%) from an innovation standpoint. From a contractual flexibility perspective, Hexaware ranked third, with a customer satisfaction score of 83%.

"We are extremely grateful to our UK customers who have placed the highest level of trust and satisfaction in our service offerings," said Amrinder Singh- Senior Vice President Europe Operations, Hexaware Technologies. He further added, "Our top ranking for customer satisfaction is attributed to our 'Executive Attention' to each of our customer engagement, ability to provide large scale transformational solutions, supported by our unique digital and innovation capabilities."

Hexaware has a strong UK presence with its offices in UK, Germany, Netherlands and Romania. The company's local presence has helped it serve top-notch customers across these regions.

