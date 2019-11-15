Hexaware Technologies Announced as a Winner of 2019 ITSMA Marketing Excellence Award

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ITSMA, the leading source for B2B marketers in the connected economy, celebrated Hexaware Technologies Ltd as one of the 21 winners of its 2019 Marketing Excellence Awards during its Annual Conference: Marketing Vision 2019, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

"Amid the challenges of increased competition and market disruption, this year's award winners demonstrate standout performance in the aspects of strategic marketing that matter most: Driving growth, building competitive advantage, and repositioning for long-term success," said Dave Munn, President and CEO of ITSMA. "From account-based marketing and executive engagement to sales acceleration and customer success, the 2019 winners highlight the true potential of marketing leadership and execution."

The 2019 Marketing Excellence Awards focused on seven critical aspects of marketing for B2B services and solutions: Account-Based Marketing, Brand & Reputation, Customer Success, Driving Strategic Growth, Marketing Personalization, Sales Enablement, and Thought Leadership.

The jury, an international group of marketing executives and experts, selected the winners based on excellence in innovation, program execution, and business results.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd was named a Gold winner in the Personalizing Marketing with Digital Tools, Data, and Approaches category.

Aparna Jairam, Senior Vice President & Head of Marketing, Hexaware Technologies ltd, said, "This recognition is a testament to our effort in making personalization the bedrock of our marketing strategy. We endeavour to understand the digital footprint of our visitors and leverage the engagement to provide meaningful experiences. The intent is to cater to their needs efficiently and effectively. On our journey so far, we have been able to validate our belief that a holistic engagement leads to greater conversions and enables delivery of powerful experiences that are transparent, authentic and personal."

For more information about the award winners, visit www.itsma.com/2019-mea-winners/

