Hexaware Technologies Expands its Global Life Sciences and Healthcare IT Consulting and Technology Practice

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, one of the world's leading global IT consulting, technology and digital solutions provider, today announced the significant expansion of its global Life Sciences and Healthcare industry capabilities by completing the integration of the recently acquired Highpoint Solutions and Mobiquity businesses. As one Company, Hexaware is driven by a shared vision of leveraging technology as a force multiplier to accelerate client's business goals and improve global healthcare. Clients will benefit from enhanced consumer, patient, healthcare provider and employee experiences, streamlined paths from molecule to market and ultimately improved productivity and financial performance.

Hexaware's Lifesciences and Healthcare practice has been in service for more than 10 years focused on delivering leading edge, future-proofed solutions with optimized deliverables. Hexaware's client base includes leading global biopharma, emerging-pharma, cell and gene therapy and healthcare organizations to help leverage technology to drive their business, launch products and improve the delivery of global healthcare with ultimate objective of bringing smiles to patients.

"Completing the integration of Highpoint and Mobiquity, two leading firms in their own right, further powers Hexaware's capabilities and reputation as a trusted partner of choice in life sciences and healthcare," said Milan Bhatt, President, Hexaware Technologies. "This powerful combination will help clients more quickly realize the value from their technology investments, and help create more personalized and meaningful patient, provider and customer engagement experiences."

The talented team at Hexaware has partnered with clients to deliver leading-edge life sciences solutions, including:

Designing the world's first FDA-approved Digital Pill

Launching 45+ different brands in life sciences

First IT services firm supporting COVID-19 rescue studies globally

Delivering de-centralized Clinical Trials

Co-Engineering the Human Data Sciences Cloud

"As we have sought to meet our customers' needs to streamline and ensure manufacture of the highest quality pharmaceuticals, Hexaware has provided Apprentice with invaluable technical and business process support," said Russell Hirschorn, Vice President - Customer Success, Apprentice.io. "Leveraging Hexaware's newly added expertise will further enable the evolution of our business to deliver excellence to our customers and stay ahead of the competition."

Hexaware is a global IT, BPS and consulting services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed.

