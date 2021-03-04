Hexaware's CEO to Share Leading Insurer P&V Group's Digital Transformation Story at Guidewire Connections

ISELIN, N.J., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, a leading global IT consulting and digital solutions provider, is proud to be a Gold Sponsor at Guidewire Connections Reimagined, March 2021. The virtual global conference gives insurers a platform to engage with experts, share ideas, learn from peers and experience a broad range of perspectives from attendees around the world. Hexaware is all set to present at the conference and share its experience with Guidewire and technology-led insurance innovation.

Hexaware will conduct a fireside chat session with CEO, R Srikrishna a.k.a. Keech, and Rudi Serron, IT Director, P&V Group, on March 9, 2021 at 6:55 am – 7:20 am PT. In this session titled 'How P&V Group Became a Modern, Digital Insurer,' Rudi will discuss the fame, foibles, and learnings that come with executing a systemic core transformation that has helped change P&V into a modern, digital insurer focused on delivering superior customer experiences in the Belgian market.

Hexaware is a Guidewire PartnerConnectT program member and works with Guidewire in the Asia-Pacific & EMEA regions. It has achieved PartnerConnect program specializations for: InsuranceSuite Integration in the Asia-Pacific region, Testing Standards – Global Delivery, Guidewire Digital EMEA, and Guidewire PolicyCenter. The IT company's Guidewire practice has been evolving firmly to create solutions and accelerators focused on enhancing an insurer's digital capabilities holistically and marrying them with specific business demands.

Excited to be part of the global conference, Milan Bhatt, EVP & Global Head, Healthcare & Insurance, Hexaware, said, "Guidewire Connections Reimagined has become a significant global networking and educational conference for the P&C insurance industry, and we would love to guide insurers on the path to digital revolution. Hexaware has fast-tracked many insurers into the digital era powered by cloud and automation, and we take pride in continuing to do so with a customer-first approach."

