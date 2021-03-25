Hexnode Announces Its First-Ever Partner Conference - Hexnode Partner Summit 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexnode UEM, the award-winning Unified Endpoint Management platform from Mitsogo Inc. will host it's first-ever partner-conference as a live-streaming one-day event that will provide insight on the latest trends and advancements in the mobile device management industry.

Hexnode Partner Summit 2021 will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and gamification workshops aimed at bolstering partner knowledge while encouraging open discussion as to how enterprises and ensure the security of their endpoint devices in the world of remote work.

Featured speakers include Jennifer Poole, Head of Client Acquisition at Public Relations Firm Publicize as well as Digital and Analytics expert Michael Brito, alongside Kirsty Trail an Operating Partner at VC fund Movac, and Vinay Bhagat, Founder and CEO of software reviewer TrustRadius.

Hexnode Founder and CEO Apu Pavithran will officially kickoff the virtual conference with a special keynote session discussing the future of unified endpoint management solutions and the role Hexnode UEM will play in shaping that future. Pavithran will also talk about the integral role that Hexnode's partners, resellers, affiliates, and distributors will play in ensuring that version of the future comes into fruition.

Additionally, Hexnode will be recognizing their partners by announcing a series of awards - including one for the category of "Partner of the year." There will also be sales and marketing workshops designed to provide teams with the latest industry-specific updates and strategies. An all new Hexnode Sales Certification will be unveiled, as well.

"We are hosting the first-ever Hexnode partner summit to bring together the brightest minds in sales, analytics, advertising, and marketing strategy under a single roof to pave way for intuitive discussions that could reshape the future of the Hexnode Partner ecosystem," Apu Pavithran, Founder and CEO of Hexnode said.

"It's a great disappointment for me, personally, that the current situation prevails us from hosting the conference in person. However, we are working hard to create a spectacular event that will provide an opportunity for attendees to virtually meet and interact with the Hexnode community," he added.

About Hexnode

Hexnode UEM is the award-winning Unified Endpoint Management platform from Mitsogo Inc. The company has been helping organizations in over 100 countries to stay agile and competitive in an increasingly mobile world.

Mitsogo Inc. is a leading provider of Endpoint Management and security solutions. From SMBs to Fortune 500s, enterprises of all sizes have leveraged Mitsogo's prowess in device management to drive business productivity and compliance. Mitsogo's solutions adapt to the most complex of business environments.

