Hexnode Announces Keynote Speakers for HexCon21, Selects Earlier Date for Global User Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexnode, a leading Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution company, announces today their annual global user conference HexCon21 will be held at an earlier date than last year's early-December conference. This year's virtual event will now be hosted between September 21 to September 23 at the expressed request of their partners and users.

hexnode logo

Featured speakers will include ex-Apple senior security director Rick Orloff, chief security strategist at Protegrity Ulf Mattsson, CISO of Eclipz Inc Matthew Rosenquist, data-driven defense evangelist at KnowBe4 Roger A. Grimes, founder of Pragmatic web security Dr. Philippe De Ryck, IT director and author for 9to5mac Bradley Chambers, and former FBI special agent Scott E. Augenbaum. Hexnode CEO Apu Pavithran and co-founders Rachana Vijayan, Sahad M, and Bijo Paulose John will also provide an update and deliver keynotes on industry-specific topics.

Estimates based on attendance figures from last year's event indicate HexCon21 will host approximately 5,000 attendees. The event will feature insights from more than 50 speakers and provide over 80 hours of industry-specific original content across three days. The event is free to attend to anyone who is interested in registering for the event.

"We are super-excited to host HexCon21 earlier this time. Our aim is to provide a platform to enable knowledge-sharing on digital security and device management, foster awareness on safeguarding critical data, and to ultimately raise the security bar," said Apu Pavithran, Founder and CEO of Hexnode.

HexCon was created to allow people in the Hexnode universe to share critical knowledge on the latest technologies, deep insights on device management, and facilitate a free flow of ideas. HexCon21 promises opportunities for professionals to network, explore live demos of Hexnode products, and get certified as a Hexnode Professional or Hexnode Expert through certification programs. Event planners said there are games planned with prizes on the line for attendees.

About Hexnode

Hexnode UEM is the award-winning Unified Endpoint Management platform from Mitsogo Inc. The company has been helping organizations in over 100 countries to stay agile and competitive in an increasingly mobile world.

Mitsogo Inc. is a leading provider of Endpoint Management and security solutions. From SMBs to Fortune 500s, enterprises of all sizes have leveraged Mitsogo's prowess in device management to drive business productivity and compliance. Mitsogo's solutions adapt to the most complex of business environments.

CONTACT

Name: Elizabeth Hale

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

hexnode-logo.png

hexnode logo

hexnode logo

SOURCE Hexnode

Related Links

https://www.hexnode.com

