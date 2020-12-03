Hexnode's First Global User Conference, HexCon20, Successfully Closes

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexnode, the global UEM vendor, announces the close of its first global user conference, HexCon20. The two-day virtual event drew attendees from around the world, with discussions led by subject matter experts and industry specialists.

Across the two days, Hexnode revealed a fresh new look for its UEM platform and services, which promises a more efficient and improved user experience. The conference also included an exciting new product announcement for user security and lifecycle management due to be released by the end of Q1 2021.

HexCon20 additionally showcased the Hexnode Academy certification program, Hexnode Connect forum, and Hexnode partner portal updates, as well as introduced new features in kiosk mode, iOS, Android, MacOS, and Windows platforms.

As COVID-19 forces teams to operate remotely, cybersecurity has to be a priority for business operations and data to stay protected online. Talks at HexCon20 emphasized the importance of cybersecurity and endpoint security in the new normal, with experts like Dr. Chase Cunningham discussing the security concept, Zero Trust, Bryan Seely talking about the high stakes of social engineering, and Bradley Chambers addressing apple device management endpoint security for fully remote teams. Other speakers such as the Gartner analyst Manjunath Bhat, SaaSOps expert Colin McCarthy, Bob Fabien Zinga, and Joseph Steinberg delved into topics around the future of endpoint protection, automating management tasks, and hidden endpoint security risks. Meanwhile, Steef Jan Wiggers from Microsoft MVP spoke on leveraging Microsoft Azure.

Between talks, attendees enjoyed networking breaks, training sessions, interactive games, and breakaway rooms to discuss subjects with specialists from Kyocera and Samsung. Over in the Hexperience session, customers shared their story of Hexnode.

Following HexCon20, Apu Pavithran, Founder and CEO, says, "HexCon20 has been a great success despite all the limitations and hurdles we faced during these past months. We pulled it off even when the majority of the teams were entirely remote. I'd like to thank our customers, partners, speakers and above all the HexCon team for their hard work. HexCon has brought the Hexnode community closer together than ever."

Moving forward, Hexnode plans to expand its functionalities to focus more on user-centric security, data loss prevention, SaaS operations, and employee lifecycle management.

