Hey, Elizabeth Warren: Let's Get This "Revival" Started!

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2019

Dear Elizabeth:

It's been a great ride this year rallying around your vision for America. I'm on board with a bumper sticker on the car, regular wear of my "PERSIST" and "Dream Big, Fight Hard" t-shirts, and contributions to the campaign as I can. Perhaps most important, I share my "why Warren" story at every turn, including at Thanksgiving dinner.

I'm thankful to have you on our side running for president. You've already won the primary for progressive prizefighter. Now we need you to win the Democratic nomination for president.

I'll remind you of the lesson we try to teach our kids: if you want a promotion, start doing the job now. Don't wait until you've got it. In your case, that means being presidential. How to do that? Here are some ways:

Never forget, and never let people forget, that your most important plan is to restore the middle class in America. The plan encompasses so much of your agenda, including higher education and healthcare, but so often it gets lost in your having a plan for everything.

I signed up for this because you understand better than anyone — including Uncle Joe — what's wrong and how to fix it. That is, how to help people work their way into the middle class, stay there, and move up. In so many ways the world is a tougher place today than it's ever been, with so many people working mediocre jobs, multiple jobs with no benefits, underemployed with few options for full-time work… for corporations that hoard money, invest meekly and effectively collude to keep wages down. You get it. Stay focused on your middle-class plan because some people have forgotten about it, and others are just tuning in for the first time.

Be a fighter, not a hater. We have a hater in the White House now. Careful with your billionaire bashing. We get the point, but unless there's super-good reason, don't attack people personally.





Be magnanimous. We miss that in our president. You had a great opportunity at the last Democratic debate to be magnanimous and give a shout-out to the Democratic governor of Louisiana to acknowledge the expansion of healthcare in the state, but you missed it. You talked about yourself.





Show us how you'll govern. Your Medicare transition plan is a good example. Next time announce something like that with more ceremony, and take questions from the press as the president would.





Name your vice president before the Iowa caucuses. It would be a game changer. As a tag team you could campaign together and independently across multiple states. (Consider Steve Bullock, an outsider with a good story, and a good man.) If it goes well, your choice stays on the ticket. If not, there's time to make a change. Running against Joe Biden, effectively the incumbent, you have very little to lose by continuing to go big.





Show us what morning in America would look like under a Warren administration. On television or however else you can, show us the results we would get with Warren in the White House.

Bottom line, Elizabeth, you promised a "revival" for the American people, the country and the Democratic Party. I'm in and I'm counting on it. Let's kick this revival up now, before it's too late.

With love, admiration, conviction and hugs,

Cary Brazeman

Los Angeles

