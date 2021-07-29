Hey Google, Boost My Buds!: Introducing Comply Foam TrueGrip™ Pro Tips For Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Comply Foam Tips are engineered using super-soft memory foam that conforms to the users' ear using body-heat activation. Not only does this technology deliver a custom fit for all-day comfort, but the varying sizes also guarantee earbuds will stay put whether you're running from meeting to meeting, or trail to pavement. Comply Foam tips are compatible with both Google Pixel Buds and A-Series and include the proprietary addition, TechDefender, to help keep earbuds free of dust and debris while also eliminating wax build-up. The unique design allows the tips to charge while in the case, so they'll stay safe when not in use.

"The search to enhance your Google Pixel Buds A-Series is over," says Chris Hudson, President at Hearing Components, parent brand to Comply Foam Tips. "Not only are these tips a great enhancement, but the soft memory foam helps to keep the ear buds in place and provide greater comfort during long wear times. Plus, the engineered design won't impact the audio sound. Whether you're a music fanatic, an athlete, or on and off calls throughout the day, these make an excellent addition to the Google Pixel Buds A-Series."

Comply Foam TrueGrip Pro Tips 2.0 are available now for $24.99 for a 3-pair package. For more information about this product and additional foam tips visit complyfoam.com.

About Hearing Components: Hearing Components manufactures COMPLY™ Brand premium memory foam earphone tips that conform to the dynamic nature of the ear canal, providing a universal custom fit. With more than 30 years of experience understanding how people hear sound, advanced knowledge in material science, and comfort-focused expertise, Hearing Components continues to protect hearing and transform the listening experience.

